Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad Supported Plan: Details

Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad-Supported Plan: Details

Netflix has cracked down in some countries on password-sharing or streaming by non-members who don't belong to the same household.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 April 2023 16:56 IST
Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad-Supported Plan: Details

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the year-ago quarter

Highlights
  • Netflix is expected to add 3.43 million subscribers in the April-June
  • It is expected to have added 2.07 million subscribers in first quarter
  • Netflix has faced strong competition from Walt Disney and Amazon.com

Netflix is expected to report that it added some 2 million subscribers in the first quarter and investors will scrutinize whether recent price cuts and the launch of an ad-supported plan are tempting people to subscribe and stay on.

The company, which lost 200,000 subscribers in the year-ago quarter, returned to subscriber growth in the second half of 2022 but its pace of additions has slowed dramatically, forcing it to think of ways to squeeze out revenue from the 100 million people who use the service without paying for it.

To do that, the streaming giant has cracked down in some countries on password-sharing or streaming Netflix by non-members who don't belong to the same household, which may prompt people to drop the service as a knee-jerk reaction but they are likely to come back to it, analysts said.

The crackdown will have a "more meaningful impact" in the June quarter and Netflix could gain more than 10 million new subscribers as it converts free users to paid ones, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett said.

Netflix is expected to add 3.43 million subscribers in the April-June period, according to 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv, compared with 970,000 subscriber losses in the year-ago quarter.

In the quarter that ended March 31, the company is expected to have added a net 2.07 million subscribers, versus a drop of 200,000 subscribers a year earlier. Netflix itself has stopped giving forecasts for the metric.

GRAPHIC - Netflix faces slowing subscriber growth

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/NETFLIX-RESULTS/znpnbjqjepl/chart.png

Netflix is set to post first-quarter quarter revenue growth of nearly 4 percent, according to Refinitiv, marking its second-slowest growth ever after a nearly 2 percent rise in the December quarter.

The March quarter lacked major releases with non-English shows such as Korean revenge drama "The Glory" and the third season of Mexican drama "La Reina del Sur" doing well, according to Jefferies.

Netflix has faced strong competition from Walt Disney, Amazon.com and Warner Bros Discovery. Amazon knocked Netflix off the top spot in the United States last year, according to consulting firm Parks Associate.

GRAPHIC - Netflix stock trails peers this year

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/zgpobjyobvd/Streaming%20cos%20final.PNG

Warner Bros said on Wednesday it will launch a new streaming service on May 23 called "Max", combining HBO Max's scripted entertainment with Discovery's reality shows.

Netflix in November introduced a streaming plan with advertising for $6.99 (roughly Rs. 572) per month in 12 countries, after resisting commercials for years. Disney's Hulu and Disney+, and HBO Max already have ad-supported options.

"The role of advertising continues to grow in importance to premium (streaming services) as a part of their profitable growth strategies," social media analytics firm Antenna said in a note last month.

"In 2020, only one in five new sign-ups were to ad-supported plans; last year, it was nearly one in three."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Disney, Hulu
JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023, Will Add Over 100 Films and Web Series to Platform

Related Stories

Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad-Supported Plan: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  2. Zomato's Blinkit High-Speed Grocery Deliveries Halted by Wage Protests
  3. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023
  4. Here's How Many Subscribers Netflix May Have Added After Price Cuts
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. Realme 11 Pro Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon
  7. Apple Plans to Show Off More Than Just Its Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC
  8. These 60 Apps on the Play Store Contain a New Android Malware: How it Works
  9. Vivo X90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  10. iPhone SE 4 May Launch in 2025 With This Feature: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova 11, Nova 11 Pro, Nova 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad-Supported Plan: Details
  3. Android Malware Infecting 60 Apps With Over 100 Million Downloads Discovered on Google Play Store: Details
  4. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023, Will Add Over 100 Films and Web Series to Platform
  5. Samsung Considers Replacing Google With Microsoft's Bing as Devices' Default Search Service: Report
  6. Vivo X90 Series India Launch Date Set for April 26: Expected Specifications, Features
  7. HTC Wildfire E2 Play With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,600mAh Battery Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  8. Bitcoin Usage in El Salvador Down from Last Year, Crypto Remittances Drop by 18 Percent
  9. Zomato's Blinkit High-Speed Grocery Deliveries Halted, 50 Stores Shut by Bike Riders' Wage Protests
  10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design With Leather-Like Finish Revealed Ahead of Launch; Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.