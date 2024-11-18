Technology News
Apple’s AirTag 2 to Launch in 2025 With Better Chip, Privacy Improvements: Mark Gurman

Apple's AirTag 2, codenamed B589, is “progressed in manufacturing tests", said Gurman.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 November 2024 11:51 IST
Apple's AirTag 2 to Launch in 2025 With Better Chip, Privacy Improvements: Mark Gurman

Apple released the AirTag in April 2021

Highlights
  • It has been more than three years since the AirTag hit the market
  • Apple's second-generation AirTag may be harder to tamper with
  • It is expected to use a U2 chip
Apple's AirTag 2 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. As we wait for Apple's official confirmation, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that the company is preparing to release its second-generation smart tracker next year. It is said to come with an updated design and a new wireless chip. Apple is expected to build some privacy improvements into its next AirTag. The company released the AirTag in April 2021. The device, which sparked privacy concerns, has not received any hardware updates since then.

Apple's AirTag 2 Is Coming in 2025

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in this weekly Power On newsletter, claimed that Apple was gearing up to launch the AirTag 2 around the “middle of next year.” The new device, codenamed B589, is reportedly "progressed in manufacturing tests" and the iPhone maker is preparing to bring it to market.

The AirTag 2 would likely sport a similar design to the current model but reportedly offer better range and an upgraded onboard wireless chip. The current model has an Ultra-Wideband (U1) chip and the second-generation model is expected to use a U2 chip with improved connectivity,

Gurman added that Apple would bring some privacy improvements to the next-generation AirTag, including making it more difficult for someone to remove the speaker from the tracker. First-generation AirTag has had issues with privacy since its launch and has been misused for stalking. Apple's decision to adopt privacy-focussed changes for AirTag 2 will likely address those concerns. "Apple is contending with lawsuits over the device, and it's in everyone's interest to make the new model more tamper-proof," Gurman said in his newsletter.

Apple will reportedly also launch a new smart home display alongside the next-generation AirTag next year. The company is also said to release updated versions of the iPad Air, entry-level iPad, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and iPhone SE in 2025. Apple is also expected to refresh the iPhone, Apple Watch and MacBook Pro lineup next year.

The first generation AirTag was released in April 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 3,190 for a single piece and Rs. 10,999 for a pack of four. It has an IP67-rated build and a built-in speaker. 

 

Apple’s AirTag 2 to Launch in 2025 With Better Chip, Privacy Improvements: Mark Gurman
