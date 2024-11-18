Redmi K80 series, which comprises two models — Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro —is rumoured to launch in China soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a new listing on a benchmarking platform suggests that the purported Pro model could be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon processor. In a separate development, full specifications of both handsets have also been leaked, revealing that the base model in the Redmi K80 series will also be powered by a powerful chipset, as per claims on social media.

Redmi K80 Pro Geekbench Listing

Redmi K80 Pro was earlier reportedly spotted on China's 3C certification platform with three model numbers: 24122RKC7C, 24127RK2CC, and 24127RK2CC. One of the purported variants has now surfaced on Geekbench. It is said to have the model number 24122RKC7C and could be powered by an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture, six performance cores clocked at 3.53GHz, and two prime cores operating at 4.32GHz.

While the chipset's name isn't stated, the listed clock speeds suggest it is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite that was launched at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii last month. The SoC may be paired with approximately 14.76GB of RAM and the motherboard is dubbed "sun".

In the Geekbench 6.3.0 for Android AArch64 cross-platform benchmark, the purported Redmi K80 Pro had 2,753 and 8,460 single and multi-core scores, respectively.

Redmi K80 Series Specifications (Expected)

Specifications of Redmi K80 series were also leaked on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Gizmochina) by tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese). As per the tipster, the base Redmi K80 may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It could sport a 2K Huaxing LTPS display and a flat screen. For optics, the handset is speculated to have a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel Omnivision OV50 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the Redmi K80 is tipped to get a 20-megapixel Omnivision OV20B camera. The handset may be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Redmi K80 Pro is claimed to have a 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could have the same primary camera as the base model, but it will be joined by a 32MP ultra-wide angle ISOCELL KD1 lens, and a 50MP ISOCELL JN5 telephoto camera with 2.6x optical zoom. It may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

Both the purported smartphones are tipped to get IP68 rating against dust and water ingress.

