Isolated Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Isolated is a Psychological Horror movie that stars Yassi Pressman and Joel Torry in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 August 2025 22:03 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

The movie is now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages

Highlights
  • Isolated is a Psychological Horror movie
  • It explores themes of survival, challenges, horror, and a violent intrude
  • Streaming Now on Netflix
Written and directed by Benedict Mique, Isolated is a psychological horror movie that stars Joel Torre and Yassi Pressman in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a nurse and a dementia patient, who are horrifically impacted by a violent intruder. The movie gets intense with the unexpected plot twists. Here, the duo has to fight for their survival. Some of the sequences of this movie are nerve-wrenching. A nurse, a patient, and an intruder, who is hunting for them. Will they be able to escape? Watch now.

When and Where to Watch Isolated

The movie is now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch this psychological horror.

Official Trailer and Plot of Isolated

Isolated is a horrifying story of a nurse named Rose, portrayed by Yassi Pressman, and Peter (played by Joel Torre), a dementia patient, who find themselves being followed by a violent, sinister intruder. While Rose has to deal with eerie visions, she has to take care of Peter. Things take an unexpected twist when they both get trapped in a room with the body of a child. Now, it is all about surviving and overcoming what challenges they face to get rid of the intruder. The movie is chilling and effectively engaging.

Cast and Crew of Isolated

The movie has been written and directed by Benedict Mique. This is the horror debut of Yassi Pressman, where she has been magnificently supported by Joel Torre in the lead role. Likewise, other cast includes Candy Pangilinan, Yayo Aguila, Wilbert Ross, TJ Valderama, and more. The music composer of the movie is Paulo Protacio, whereas the cinematography has been done by Eli Balce.

Reception of Isolated

This movie was theatrically released on April 30th, 2025, where it received a mixed response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.5/10.

 

