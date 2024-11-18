Oppo Reno 13 series will launch in China soon. The company has announced the launch date of the lineup in the country. It has also revealed the smartphones' design, RAM and storage configurations, and a single colourway. The series is expected to comprise a base model and a Pro variant, which will succeed the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, respectively. Meanwhile, one of the upcoming handsets has been spotted on a benchmarking website, giving us a look at its chipset. The global launch timeline of the lineup has also been leaked by a tipster.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date

The Oppo Reno 13 series will launch in China on November 25 at 7pm (4:30pm IST), according to a Weibo post by the company. The phones will be available in a Butterfly Purple colourway, while other colour options will likely be confirmed in the days leading up to the launch. Notably, the Oppo Pad 3 and Oppo Enco R3 Pro TWS earphones will be unveiled alongside the smartphones.

The Oppo China e-store listing for the base Oppo Reno 13 suggests that the phone will be available in five RAM and storage configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB.

According to a post by X user @chunvn8888, the Oppo Reno 13 series will launch globally in January 2025. Previously, a leak also claimed that the Reno 13 handsets may arrive in India around that time.

Oppo Reno 13 Series SoC (Expected)

Both the vanilla and Pro variants of the Oppo Reno 13 are expected to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipsets. Earlier leaks suggested that the Oppo Reno 13 Pro could feature a yet-to-be-released MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

Meanwhile, an Oppo handset with the model number PKK110, expected to be the Chinese version of the Oppo Reno 13 Pro, was spotted on Geekbench. The CPU and GPU configurations suggest that it could have the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC. The phone is said to support 16GB of RAM and run on Android 15.

