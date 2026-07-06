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Apple’s Foldable iPhone to Hit Shelves Later Than Anticipated Due to ‘Manufacturing Challenges’, Analyst Claims

Apple is expected to market its first foldable handset as the iPhone Ultra.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 12:49 IST
Apple’s Foldable iPhone to Hit Shelves Later Than Anticipated Due to ‘Manufacturing Challenges’, Analyst Claims

iPhone Ultra might compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra might feature a dual rear camera unit
  • iPhone Ultra recently reached the final production stage
  • iPhone Ultra might sport a Samsung display
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Apple is expected to launch its first passport-style foldable iPhone later this year, in September. Rumoured to arrive as the iPhone Ultra, the foldable could be accompanied by the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Recently, a report highlighted that the smartphone is on track to launch this year, refuting earlier reports of possible production delays due to specific hinge-related issues. Now, a report claims that while the Cupertino-based tech giant might still unveil the handset along with its next-generation candybar-style phones, the iPhone Ultra is likely to go on sale later than earlier anticipated.

iPhone Ultra Might Go on Sale Later Than Expected

TF International Security analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes that the iPhone Ultra will follow a similar sale cycle as the iPhone X, which was launched in 2017 with a major redesign, bringing an OLED display, while shrinking the top and bottom bezels. These “key technological innovations and selling points at the time” made manufacturing the smartphone “challenging”, resulting in lower early shipments.

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This year's iPhone Ultra, which is said to arrive as Apple's first foldable handset, will also reportedly see limited early production due to “manufacturing challenges”. Citing an industry survey, the analyst predicts that Apple will ship 5,00,000 to 1 million units of the iPhone Ultra in the third quarter of this year, estimated to be 10 percent of the total shipments of 7 to 8 million in the second half of 2026.

Hence, Kuo predicts that while Apple will unveil the handset alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, it will not be available for pre-order or go on sale before the fourth quarter of 2026. He further estimates that demand for the smartphone will remain “strong” even if it is priced between $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2,20,000) and $2,500 (about Rs. 2,39,000). Even with the delayed sale, the initial deliveries might begin four to six weeks after.

This comes after a report highlighted that the iPhone Ultra has reached the final production stage, while being on track for its global launch in September. However, earlier, the handset reportedly ran into production delays as Apple was facing issues in stabilising the production of its hinge module.

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

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Display 5.80-inch
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OS iOS 11
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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, Apple, iPhone Ultra Sale
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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