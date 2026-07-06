Apple executive Tim Cook, in a staff meeting, recently hinted that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to foray into new product categories with the launch of new smart wearables. Previously, leaks have hinted that the company is working on a new AirPods model with cameras, along with the tech giant's new smart glasses, which might compete with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The company recently began rolling out the second developer beta version of iOS 27. Now, an iOS 27 system prompt has surfaced online with references to a new Apple smart wearable, which could either be the tech giant's first AI smart glasses or a revamped AirPods model.

Apple's New Smart Wearable Spotted in iOS 27 System Prompt

Product designer Sam Henri Gold (@samhenrigold) has shared a system prompt hidden in the iOS 27 developer beta 2 with references to a new smart wearable with the codename “B790”. The system prompt further reveals that the device will be equipped with two cameras, placed on either side of the user's head, “left first, right second”.

Additionally, the references to “spatial relations”, “visual properties,” and visual identifiers suggest that the upcoming smart wearable from Apple will be capable of spatial imaging and feature visual intelligence. The system prompt instructs the device to tell the user that the Eiffel Tower, Paris, was built in 1889, when the user points one of the cameras at the French monument and asks, “What's this?” Apple's smart wearable will also be able to “translate visual to descriptive text query” of less than 250 characters.

While Gold claims that the B790 codename and the references in the iOS 27 system belong to Apple's AI smart glasses, a 9to5Mac report claims that it instead corresponds to the rumoured AirPods model with cameras. Since the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm that either of the smart wearables is being developed, one must take these details with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that Apple has postponed the launch of its first AI smart glasses to next year. The report also claims that the smart wearable has been internally codenamed N50, which is different from the one spotted in the iOS 27 system prompt. On the other hand, the rumoured AirPods model with cameras is also expected to launch in 2027, along with Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone model.