Technology News
loading

Apple, Google Will Reportedly Bring 5G Update to iPhone, Pixel Devices by December

Apple is reportedly testing its devices for Airtel’s 5G services in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 12 October 2022 00:24 IST
Apple, Google Will Reportedly Bring 5G Update to iPhone, Pixel Devices by December

Apple or Airtel officials have not commented on the matter yet

Apple has not started rolling out of 5G services yet in iPhone 12 and above devices. According to the update on the Bharti Airtel website, Apple is yet to update its software for iPhone 12 and above users. So far, there has been no official information on the expected timeline for Apple to provide 5G update to the users. However, it has now been reported that Apple will make the necessary changes by December this year with the roll out of a new iOS update.

According to a report by ET Telecom, citing people familiar with the matter, Apple is targeting the update to 5G service in iPhone 12 and above devices by December. This may come combined with an iOS update for the Apple smartphones.

Apple is reportedly testing its devices for Airtel's 5G services in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The Cupertino-based the giant is also said to be conducting tests for 5G roll out on Jio's network. However, there has been no confirmation yet from Apple or Airtel officials on the matter.

The report also states that Google Pixel smartphones will bring the 5G services for the users via a software update in December. Meanwhile, as mentioned on Airtel's website, a number of 5G-supported smartphones with Airtel network are yet to get an official update for 5G roll out on the devices. Some of these companies include Samsung, Motorola, Asus, Honor, Lava, LG, Nokia and Tecno.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) and MeitY officials will meet telecom operators and smartphone companies on Wednesday to discuss the use of 5G services on wide scale in the country. The meeting will also be attended by Apple and Samsung officials. Secretaries of both the DoT and Ministry of Electronics and IT will chair the meeting to discuss teething 5G issues.

The agenda of the meeting revolves around discussion on enabling the handsets to start supporting 5G services on 5G networks in India.

 

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12, 5G, Airtel, Jio, Google Pixel
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Adani Networks Said to Have Received Licence for Full Fledge Telecom Services
Meta Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset With Outward Facing Cameras, Eye Tracking Sensors Launched: Details

Related Stories

Apple, Google Will Reportedly Bring 5G Update to iPhone, Pixel Devices by December
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.