Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Reportedly Receive a Price Hike Amid Rising Component Costs

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Reportedly Receive a Price Hike Amid Rising Component Costs

Apple is expected to pay almost as high as $280 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the A20/ A20 Pro chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 January 2026 11:11 IST
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Reportedly Receive a Price Hike Amid Rising Component Costs

The iPhone Air (pictured) successor could be more expensive than the first-gen model

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rising silicon wafer costs are reported to increase Apple’s chip expenses
  • Apple may pay nearly $280 per A20 chip, up sharply from A19 Pro
  • The higher chip costs could push Apple to raise iPhone 18 series prices
Advertisement

Apple is rumoured to introduce its next-generation flagship mobile chipset based on the 2nm node in 2026, following in the footsteps of Samsung, which unveiled the 2nm Exynos 2600 in December. The development of the purported processor, however, could make future iPhone models more expensive. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant will be forced to pay more money to its chip supplier due to the rising price of silicon wafers.

Price Hike for the iPhone 18 Series

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models in September 2026 — iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air successor, and iPhone Fold 2. The purported handsets may be powered by the A20 or the A20 Pro processor, fabricated on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s 2nm process node.

According to a recent report from Taiwan, TSMC is increasing the price of the silicon wafers, which are used as the substrate on which the materials are printed. A 2nm node typically uses a 12-inch wafer, comprising 100 individual layers, with an estimated total cost of $30,000 (roughly 27 lakh).

For context, the wafer used during the 3nm fabrication process is priced around $20,000 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh).

Consequently, the iPhone maker is expected to pay almost as high as $280 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the A20/ A20 Pro, which is said to be an 87 percent increase over what Apple paid for the current A19 Pro chipset; $150 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The reported number seems six times higher when compared against the $50 (roughly Rs. 4,500) A18 Pro processor.

The report suggests that Apple will be left with two choices — either absorb the additional cost and decrease its profit margin or hike the price of the 2026 iPhone models.

In comparison with TSMC, Samsung is reported to be charging 33 percent less than TSMC for the 12-inch silicon wafers. It reportedly charges $20,000 (18 lakh) for the 2nm GAA technology, which is about the same price as TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. However, the latter is believed to have a slightly higher yield, too.

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, iPhone Fold, Apple, TSMC
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: A Story of Loyalty, Love, and Reunion

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Reportedly Receive a Price Hike Amid Rising Component Costs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Perplexity CEO Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
  2. Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and More
  3. Redmi Note 15 5G Series India Launch: All You Need to Know
  4. Look Up: 2026's Wolf Moon Supermoon Rises with Jupiter by Its Side
  5. iQOO 15R Listed on Certification Database, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  6. Poco M8 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Poco M8 5G Display, Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Receive Price Hike Due to Rising Chip Costs
  9. Instagram Head Says AI Images Have Forced the Platform to Evolve Fast
  10. Abar Proloy Season 2 OTT Streaming Details: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals
  2. Apple’s Low-Cost MacBook Launch Timeline Surfaces; Could Feature iPhone 16 Pro’s Chipset
  3. iQOO 15R Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database, Hinting Towards Imminent Debut
  4. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Reportedly Receive a Price Hike Amid Rising Component Costs
  5. Abar Proloy Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Saswata Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty Starrer Online?
  6. Hubble Observations Turn Exoplanet Into Dust; Reveal Rare Double Asteroid Impact in Nearby System
  7. NASA Finds Most Distant Calm Galaxy Cluster Ever Seen in Early Universe
  8. Wolf Moon Supermoon 2026: Rare January Full Moon Near Perihelion Lights Up the Sky
  9. Astronomers Look to the Large Magellanic Cloud to Study How Stars Are Born
  10. Drive Telugu Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »