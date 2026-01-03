Apple is rumoured to introduce its next-generation flagship mobile chipset based on the 2nm node in 2026, following in the footsteps of Samsung, which unveiled the 2nm Exynos 2600 in December. The development of the purported processor, however, could make future iPhone models more expensive. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant will be forced to pay more money to its chip supplier due to the rising price of silicon wafers.

Price Hike for the iPhone 18 Series

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models in September 2026 — iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air successor, and iPhone Fold 2. The purported handsets may be powered by the A20 or the A20 Pro processor, fabricated on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s 2nm process node.

According to a recent report from Taiwan, TSMC is increasing the price of the silicon wafers, which are used as the substrate on which the materials are printed. A 2nm node typically uses a 12-inch wafer, comprising 100 individual layers, with an estimated total cost of $30,000 (roughly 27 lakh).

For context, the wafer used during the 3nm fabrication process is priced around $20,000 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh).

Consequently, the iPhone maker is expected to pay almost as high as $280 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the A20/ A20 Pro, which is said to be an 87 percent increase over what Apple paid for the current A19 Pro chipset; $150 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The reported number seems six times higher when compared against the $50 (roughly Rs. 4,500) A18 Pro processor.

The report suggests that Apple will be left with two choices — either absorb the additional cost and decrease its profit margin or hike the price of the 2026 iPhone models.

In comparison with TSMC, Samsung is reported to be charging 33 percent less than TSMC for the 12-inch silicon wafers. It reportedly charges $20,000 (18 lakh) for the 2nm GAA technology, which is about the same price as TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. However, the latter is believed to have a slightly higher yield, too.