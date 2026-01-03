Apple has long been rumoured to launch a non-flagship MacBook to compete with other brands in the affordable laptop market. The purported model could finally see the light of day in 2026, according to a recent note shared by a market research firm. It is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display, similar to select iPad Air and iPad Pro models, and slot below the MacBook Air in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup.

Apple's Low-Cost MacBook Air

According to recent findings shared by market research firm TrendForce, Apple will launch the 12.9-inch MacBook in spring 2026, between March, April, and May. It is expected to target the entry-to-mid-range segment of laptops. The laptop's components were previously expected to enter mass production by Q3 2025, with full ecosystem assembly commencing before the end of the year.

The research note suggests that supply chain efficiencies, scale benefits, and competitive pricing could help the low-cost MacBook attract buyers and maintain a sustained shipment performance.

Per previous reports, the purported MacBook could sport a 12.9-inch screen, establishing itself as the MacBook with the smallest display in Apple's lineup. For context, Apple's smallest screen MacBook currently available is the 13-inch MacBook Air.

The laptop could be powered by the A18 Pro chipset, which also powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Apple silicon chip comprises a hexa-core CPU, a hexa-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, identical to the M1 MacBook Air. The low-cost MacBook is reported to ship with 8GB of RAM. It may also lack several standardised Apple features, like a Thunderbolt port. Instead, it is rumoured to feature simple USB Type-C ports, supporting slower data transfer speeds and external display limitations.

Like the MacBook Air and Pro models, the low-cost MacBook could be offered in several bright shades, including blue, silver, pink, and yellow colourways. Its price in the US is expected to start between $699 (roughly Rs. 63,000) and $799 (roughly Rs. 72,000), potentially undercutting the entry-level MacBook Air by up to $300 (roughly Rs. 27,000).