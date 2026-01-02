Apple unveiled the Vision Pro, its first mixed-reality headset, in 2023, with support for both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. Now, a new report indicates that Apple is scaling back both production and marketing of its ambitious Vision Pro device following lower-than-expected sales. High price tag, bulky design, and lack of visionOS native apps are considered to be the key reasons behind the poor sales performance of the Apple Vision Pro headset. The company could launch a cheaper version of the device soon.

Apple Reduces Vision Pro Ad Spending Due to Low Consumer Interest

The Financial Times reports that Apple has cut production of its Vision Pro headset due to disappointing sales. The report, citing Sensor Tower data, states that the iPhone maker has reportedly slashed digital ad spending for the headset by over 95 percent in markets including the US and UK.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple's Chinese manufacturing partner Luxshare discontinued the production of the mixed reality headset early last year, after shipping 3,90,000 units in 2024 during the product's launch period. The slowdown signals weaker-than-expected consumer interest in the “spatial computing” device.

IDC reportedly expects Apple to have shipped only 45,000 new Vision Pro units in Q4 2025 compared to millions of iPhones and other Apple devices sold quarterly.

Apple has kept official Vision Pro sales figures under wraps. The device, priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3.15 lakh), is available only in 13 countries. Analysts attribute the poor sales performance to a higher price tag, bulky design and lack of visionOS native apps.

The Apple Vision Pro was launched during the WWDC 2023. Apple released an upgraded Vision Pro M5 variant in October last year, with enhanced battery life and features compared to the first-generation model. The new model is claimed to last up to two and a half hours of general use and up to three hours of video playback, on a single charge. The company is said to be working on a more affordable version of the Vision Pro with lower specifications. This could go official later this year.