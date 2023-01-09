Technology News

Apple Hiring Workers for Retail Stores Across India Including Delhi and Mumbai: Report

Apple's careers page currently lists jobs for workers including business expert, “genius,” operations expert and technical specialist in India.

By Bloomberg News | Updated: 9 January 2023 12:43 IST
Apple Hiring Workers for Retail Stores Across India Including Delhi and Mumbai: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has long planned to set up physical retail locations in India

Highlights
  • Apple website currently shows over 100 results for job positions in India
  • Positions listed at various locations, including Mumbai and New Delhi
  • Apple began direct sales online in India in 2020

Apple Inc. has begun hiring retail store workers in India and has plans to fill other roles as the technology company prepares to open stores in the country, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The company's careers page lists several different opportunities for workers in India, including business expert, “genius,” operations expert and technical specialist.

Apple's website currently shows over a hundred results for job positions in India. The retail positions, posted on Saturday, were listed for various locations within the country, including Mumbai and New Delhi.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has long planned to set up physical retail locations in India, one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets. While the company in 2020 began direct sales online, plans for brick and mortar stores have not yet materialized.

Apple didn't immediately comment to FT when reached for comment.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple, India
Twitter Jumped the Shark, Now It Looks Like MySpace
Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Faber Candy - Fantastic Design, Incredible Performance

Related Stories

Apple Hiring Workers for Retail Stores Across India Including Delhi and Mumbai: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Apple Is Reportedly Hiring Retail Store Workers Across India
  2. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  3. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G First Impressions: No Longer a Budget Option
  5. Vivo Y53t 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  6. How WhatsApp Could Soon Let You 'Keep' Disappearing Chats
  7. The 8 Biggest Web Series in January on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+
  8. Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Design Renders Surface Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Ferrari Cuts-Off Blockchain Partner Ahead of F1 Season, Loses $55 Million: Here’s Why
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications Revealed via Leaked Promotional Image: Report
  3. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Hiring Workers for Retail Stores Across India Including Delhi and Mumbai: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy F13 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report
  6. US Public Schools Blame Big Tech Firms for Social Media Harm, Mental Health Crisis in Lawsuit: All Details
  7. CES 2023: How Companies Are Bringing Smelling and Touching to the Metaverse
  8. WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Save Disappearing Chats as 'Kept Messages': Report
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Elon Musk Wants Tesla Shareholder Lawsuit Moved to Texas, Claims He Can't Get Fair Trial in California
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.