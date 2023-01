Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 10 has been launched in India. The latest budget smartphone from Realme comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Refresh

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.