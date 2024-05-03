Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon is offering soundbars from Boat, CrossBeats, and Zebronics at discounted rates.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2024 18:01 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 5,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

BoB, ICICI and OneCard customers can avail 10 percent discount

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end next week
  • Boat has listed its Aavante Bar Rhythm soundbar for Rs. 2,498
  • Amazon Basics Soundbar with wired subwoofer is selling for Rs. 3,999
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has entered its second day in India. The special discount sale kicked off on Thursday for all shoppers, after providing a 12-hour early access to Prime members. The sale includes hundreds of deals across all major product categories. We have already covered the best deals on tablets, wearables, smartphones, and TVs. Besides them, the ongoing sale offers different audio products with jaw-dropping price tags. Here, we have handpicked some of the best deals on soundbars that you can grab on the  Great Summer Sale 2024. Shoppers can add bank offers to further sweeten their purchases. 

Brands like Boat, CrossBeats, and Zebronics have made available their soundbars with affordable price tags on Amazon's Great Summer Sale. These models offer remote accessibility, Bluetooth connectivity, FM radio support, Dolby Audio and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Amazon Basics Soundbar with wired subwoofer is selling for Rs. 3,999, instead of Rs. 9,999. Similarly, Boat has listed its Aavante Bar Rhythm soundbar for Rs. 2,498, instead of the actual MRP of Rs. 7,990. 

Besides the general discounts, BoB, ICICI and OneCard customers can avail 10 percent discount on card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of additional cashback and get around 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases. Shoppers can also make use of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price. 

Here are our picks for the best soundbars under Rs. 5,000 in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Product Deal Price  
Boat Aavante Bar Rhythm Rs. 2,498 Rs. 7,990
Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar Rs. 4,499 Rs. 14,499
CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 1,599  Rs. 3,999 
Amazon Basics Soundbar Rs. 3,999 Rs. 9,999
Ptron Jazz Pro Rs. 4,198 Rs. 14,599
Zebronics Zeb Sonic Bar Rs. 4,397 Rs. 19,999
Blaupunkt SBA50 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 6,999

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 5,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, More Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  2. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Rolling Out to These Older Galaxy Devices
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  4. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says AI Features Will Be Announced Soon
  5. PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch Discounted in Amazon Great Summer Sale
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VI Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Adding a new ‘Repair State’ With iOS 17.5 That Keeps Find My on During Repairs
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs
  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks About India in Q2 Earnings Call, Says It’s an ‘Incredibly Exciting Market’
  4. Snapchat Introduces Editable Chats, Emoji Reactions and More Features
  5. Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at “Some Very Exciting” Generative AI Announcements Soon
  9. Vivo Y38 5G With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP64 Rating Listed Online
  10. Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »