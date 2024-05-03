Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has entered its second day in India. The special discount sale kicked off on Thursday for all shoppers, after providing a 12-hour early access to Prime members. The sale includes hundreds of deals across all major product categories. We have already covered the best deals on tablets, wearables, smartphones, and TVs. Besides them, the ongoing sale offers different audio products with jaw-dropping price tags. Here, we have handpicked some of the best deals on soundbars that you can grab on the Great Summer Sale 2024. Shoppers can add bank offers to further sweeten their purchases.

Brands like Boat, CrossBeats, and Zebronics have made available their soundbars with affordable price tags on Amazon's Great Summer Sale. These models offer remote accessibility, Bluetooth connectivity, FM radio support, Dolby Audio and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Amazon Basics Soundbar with wired subwoofer is selling for Rs. 3,999, instead of Rs. 9,999. Similarly, Boat has listed its Aavante Bar Rhythm soundbar for Rs. 2,498, instead of the actual MRP of Rs. 7,990.

Besides the general discounts, BoB, ICICI and OneCard customers can avail 10 percent discount on card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of additional cashback and get around 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases. Shoppers can also make use of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price.

Here are our picks for the best soundbars under Rs. 5,000 in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

