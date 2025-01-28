Apple seeded iOS 18.3 earlier this week more than a month after the launch of iOS 18.2. Now, a new report reveals when we can expect to see the iOS 18.4 update. The next iOS update is said to bring new Apple Intelligence features and the long-anticipated upgrade to Siri. iPhone users may also get access to new emojis in the next iOS update. It is also expected to bring support for additional languages for Apple's suite of AI-powered tools.

iOS 18.4 Will Bring Major Siri Upgrades

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter dropped hints about the release timeline and features of iOS 18.4. He states that the iOS 18.4 update is a bigger release and it is "due by April". The update will reportedly include a new version of Siri that Apple has been marketing since last year.

Gurman claims that the digital assistant will be able to tap into a user's personal data and see what's on their phone screen to provide answers to questions with iOS 18.4 this spring. With the upcoming update, Siri will analyse emails, messages, photos, calendar events, files and more to shape answers to the questions that are personal to users.

Further, Gurman says that iOS 18.4 will "add the upgraded App Intents software that lets you more precisely control the operating system via your voice."

Apple is rumoured to bring new emojis in the iOS 18.4 update. It could add a new fingerprint, a face with bags under the eyes, a harp, a root vegetable, a leafless tree and splatter emojis. Apple Intelligence is expected to offer support for additional languages with the iOS 18.4 software update. Some of these languages — Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese — will work with Apple Intelligence in the next update.