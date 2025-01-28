Technology News
English Edition

The Sims 1 and 2 Will Reportedly Be Re-Released on PC Later This Week

The re-release will reportedly be part of The Sims’ 25th anniversary celebrations that kicked off earlier this month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 January 2025 19:32 IST
The Sims 1 and 2 Will Reportedly Be Re-Released on PC Later This Week

Photo Credit: EA/ Maxis

The Sims 2 released in 2004

Highlights
  • The Sims and The Sims 2 released on PC in 2000 and 2004, respectively
  • EA teased the two games as part of The Sims' 25th anniversary celebration
  • The Sims 4 is receiving free content updates
Advertisement

Electronic Arts is reportedly gearing up to re-release The Sims and The Sims 2 on PC before the end of January. The first two games in the iconic social simulation series by developer Maxis originally released in 2000 and 2004, respectively. The re-release will reportedly be part of The Sims' 25th anniversary celebrations that kicked off earlier this month. EA has teased a four-day long “Nostalgia Now” segment for the celebration that ends January 31, that could see the two classic games announced for PC.

The Sims 1 and 2 Re-Releasing on PC 

According to a Kotaku report published Monday, that cites a source familiar with EA's plans, The Sims and The Sims 2 will be re-released digitally on PC later this week. The remastered versions of the games will reportedly bundle all original expansion packs. While the report points to a PC release, a console re-release is yet unclear.

EA, too, has teased The Sims and The Sims 2 as part of the “Nostalgia Now” segment of The Sims' 25th anniversary celebration. The Sims' X account posted a video teaser Monday, showing the green plumbob from first and second games in the series.

The Sims franchise kicked off its 25th anniversary celebrations on January 16 with free updates for The Sims 4. Earlier this month, EA shared a roadmap for the celebrations, teasing the Nostalgia Now segment. On February 4, EA will host a 25-hour livestream, The Sims 4 events, free content updates, and The Sims freeplay events, before launching The Sims 4 Motherlode season on February 6. EA has also promised a suprise announcement for February 25.

The Sims 4 was released on PC in 2014 and since received several DLCs and expansions packs. The game is free to play on PC, macOS, PS4 and Xbox One.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Sims, The Sims 2, The Sims 4, Maxis, EA, Electronic Arts, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone

Related Stories

The Sims 1 and 2 Will Reportedly Be Re-Released on PC Later This Week
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
  3. Gemini Live Will Soon Let You Talk Live About Your Screen
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's Exynos 2500 SoC Specifications Leaked
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. The Sims 1 and 2 Will Reportedly Be Re-Released on PC Later This Week
  2. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  3. Google Expands Deep Research AI Agent to Gemini App for Android, Can Act as a Research Assistant
  4. Vivo V50 India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset
  5. Signal to Allow Synchronisation Across Multiple Devices Like Desktop, iPad Soon for iOS, Android Users
  6. Google Working on a ‘Talk Live About Screen’ Shortcut for Gemini Live
  7. Windows 11 Could Offer Quick Options to Send Files, Evidence Spotted in Latest Preview Build
  8. Mudrex Resumes Crypto Withdrawals, Claims to Have Upgraded Compliance Process 
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Fixed View-Once Media Bug That Allowed Indefinite Viewing
  10. Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »