The Sims 1 and 2 Will Reportedly Be Re-Released on PC Later This Week

Electronic Arts is reportedly gearing up to re-release The Sims and The Sims 2 on PC before the end of January. The first two games in the iconic social simulation series by developer Maxis originally released in 2000 and 2004, respectively. The re-release will reportedly be part of The Sims' 25th anniversary celebrations that kicked off earlier this month. EA has teased a four-day long “Nostalgia Now” segment for the celebration that ends January 31, that could see the two classic games announced for PC.

The Sims 1 and 2 Re-Releasing on PC

According to a Kotaku report published Monday, that cites a source familiar with EA's plans, The Sims and The Sims 2 will be re-released digitally on PC later this week. The remastered versions of the games will reportedly bundle all original expansion packs. While the report points to a PC release, a console re-release is yet unclear.

EA, too, has teased The Sims and The Sims 2 as part of the “Nostalgia Now” segment of The Sims' 25th anniversary celebration. The Sims' X account posted a video teaser Monday, showing the green plumbob from first and second games in the series.

The Sims franchise kicked off its 25th anniversary celebrations on January 16 with free updates for The Sims 4. Earlier this month, EA shared a roadmap for the celebrations, teasing the Nostalgia Now segment. On February 4, EA will host a 25-hour livestream, The Sims 4 events, free content updates, and The Sims freeplay events, before launching The Sims 4 Motherlode season on February 6. EA has also promised a suprise announcement for February 25.

The Sims 4 was released on PC in 2014 and since received several DLCs and expansions packs. The game is free to play on PC, macOS, PS4 and Xbox One.