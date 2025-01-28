Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update for iPhone With Key Changes to AI Notification Summaries: What’s New

Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update for iPhone With Key Changes to AI Notification Summaries: What’s New

Apple Intelligence has become an opt-out feature on iPhone following the update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 10:40 IST
Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update for iPhone With Key Changes to AI Notification Summaries: What’s New

iOS 18.3 update for iPhone is now available to download

Highlights
  • iOS 18.3 update disables notification summaries by default
  • Apple has made Apple Intelligence an now an opt-out feature
  • Visual Intelligence can now add events to the Calendar from posters
Advertisement

iOS 18.3 update for iPhone was rolled out by Apple on Monday. It is substantially smaller than the first two numbered updates which introduced notable features, most of which are part of Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. However, it brings a key change to Notification Summaries following the recent criticism faced by the Apple Intelligence-powered feature for generating erroneous summaries of news headlines. It also includes other tweaks related to the Calculator app and Apple Intelligence' opt-in system.

iOS 18.3 Update for iPhone: What's New

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 18.3 update is compatible with the existing models which support iOS 18. One of the most notable additions in the update is the changes to Notification Summaries. The feature is now turned off by default and made unavailable for the News & Entertainment category. Users who opt-in to use it will be able to do so when it is made available again.

The feature, introduced with iOS 18.1 last year, condenses information acquired from notifications to let users quickly scan through key details in a summarised format. However, the company recently drew flak, most notably from BBC, which approached Apple about false information being added to AI summaries. And while Apple did not pull down the feature or release a fix at the time, the latest update disables it by default. It now also appears with a warning that says “may contain errors.”.

Another change to notification summaries is to its presentation. Apple says it will now appear with italicised text to help users distinguish it better from other notifications.

Apple has also made Apple Intelligence an opt-out feature. Previously opt-in, users will now have to manually opt-out if they do not wish to use Apple's AI suite. This option is present in the Apple Intelligence & Siri Settings pane in the Settings app.

Visual Intelligence is also getting some tweaks. Apple says users can now add an event to Calendar from a poster or flyer. Further, it will be able to identify a wider range of animals and plants. This feature is exclusive to the iPhone 16 models and is accessible via the Camera Control button.

Meanwhile, the company has brought back a key functionality to the Calculator app. With iOS 18, Apple removed the ability to repeat the last mathematical operation by tapping the equals sign repeatedly. iOS 18.3 brings it back. Along with these changes, the update also carries fixes for bugs related to Genmoji, HealthKit, and Writing Tools.

Gadgets 360 staff can confirm that the update and its features are now available to use on iPhone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.3, iOS 18 Features, iOS 18.3 Release, iOS 18, Apple, IPhone, Apple intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 9a's Higher Storage Variants to Reportedly Cost More than Last Year’s Model

Related Stories

Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update for iPhone With Key Changes to AI Notification Summaries: What’s New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  3. Google Pixel 9a's Higher Storage Variants Could Cost More than Last Year
  4. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
  5. Apple's AR Glasses to Come With New Version of visionOS: Report
  6. The Storyteller OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Lava Yuva Smart With AI Camera and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Nothing Set to Launch New Product on March 4; Could Be Phone 3
  9. Xiaomi 15 Series or Redmi 14 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Design, Full Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Readying New Version of visionOS for Future AR Smart Glasses: Gurman
  2. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
  3. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update for iPhone With Key Changes to AI Notification Summaries: What’s New
  4. Google Pixel 9a's Higher Storage Variants to Reportedly Cost More than Last Year’s Model
  5. HTC Wildfire E7, Wildfire E4 Plus Allegedly Surface on Google Play Console Database
  6. T Tauri's Great Dimming: Astronomers Study Young Star's Potential Disappearance
  7. Redmi A5 Chipset Details Surface Online; Said to Launch in Select Markets as Poco C71
  8. Google Reportedly Wants to Educate Professionals and Regulators on AI
  9. GTA 6 Unlikely to Be Priced in $80 to $100 Range, Analysts Say
  10. Nothing Schedules New Product Launch on March 4; Could Be Phone 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »