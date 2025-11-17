Technology News
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Said to Launch Next Fall Alongside Apple's New Foldable Smartphone

The next round of devices will reportedly arrive in spring 2027, most likely between March and May.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 November 2025 10:58 IST
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Said to Launch Next Fall Alongside Apple's New Foldable Smartphone

iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured) was launched in September alongside the Pro, base and iPhone Air model

Highlights
  • The base iPhone 18 lineup may launch in spring 2027
  • Apple is reportedly shifting away from a fall-only release cycle
  • The company may offer five to six iPhones each year going forward
Apple's iPhone 18 series models might not debut at once as per previous reports, and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who is considered a dependable source for Apple-related news, has now reiterated these claims. The Pro models are likely to see a release next year, whereas the base iPhone 18 may not come to the market before 2027. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to introduce completely new handset designs over the next couple of years, including its first foldable phone and a completely new high-end phone.

iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and Apple's New Foldable Model May Launch Next Fall

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple's new release structure will begin in fall 2026, when the company is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max sometime between September and November. The journalist also writes that Apple plans to launch its long-awaited first foldable iPhone around the same period, marking one of the most significant hardware moves in years.

The next round of devices will reportedly arrive in spring 2027, most likely between March and May. During this window, Apple may release the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and an updated version of the iPhone Air, completing the lineup across two separate launch periods instead of one.

According to Gurman, this shift is part of a broader change in how Apple schedules its smartphone releases. For many years, the company introduced almost everything in the fall, offering four main models each season, with two Pro versions and two mid-range options, with occasional SE or “e” editions arriving earlier in the year.

While this routine was predictable, it is said to have placed significant pressure on engineering teams, suppliers, and the marketing team. It may have also contributed to difficulties such as the rough introduction of Apple Intelligence in 2024, which exposed how overloaded the fall cycle had become.

By spreading out launches starting in 2026, Apple could expect to avoid these intense bottlenecks and give each device more dedicated attention. The new staggered release plan may help balance internal workloads, improve coordination with manufacturing partners, and support smoother rollouts of major features.

As a result, Apple is expected to offer five to six iPhone models each year, Gurman added, giving customers more options throughout the year rather than concentrating everything in the fall.

Further reading: iPhone 18 series launch timeline, iPhone 18 Series, iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Foldable, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
