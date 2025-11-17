Vivo X300 series is now confirmed to be launched in India on December 2. With just a fortnight left for the debut of the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro, a new leak has claimed to reveal the price of the vanilla model, and based on the information, it could compete with the recently launched OnePlus 15. Additionally, the tipster has also revealed the India price of the teleconverter kit that can be purchased separately with the Pro variant. Notably, the flagship series was launched in China on October 13, followed by a global launch in the same month.

Vivo X300 India Price Leaked

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) revealed the purported price of the base model in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He claimed that the box price of the Vivo X300 (at maximum retail price) will be Rs. 89,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage variant. However, as per the leaker, the on-sale price could be lower than that. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be priced at Rs. 74,999, while the 16GB + 512GB variant could be available for Rs. 80,999.

Apart from this, the teleconverter kit, or the Telephoto Extender Kit, for the series is said to be priced at Rs. 20,999. The kit offers Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lenses that extend the optical zoom of any image clicked. It comes with NFC support for instant lens recognition, and can be automatically activated using a Teleconverter Mode in the smartphones' camera app.

In a separate post, the tipster also revealed the rumoured India-exclusive colour option for the Vivo X300. He said that the smartphone could arrive in a Summit Red colourway, but did not share any details about its visual appearance. Notably, the global version of the phone was launched in Mist Blue and Phantom Black colour options. On the other hand, the premium X300 Pro model arrived in Dune Brown and Phantom Black options.

Apart from this, the company has confirmed that the Vivo X300 series will be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is paired with the VS1 Pro Imaging chip and the V3+ Imaging chip. Out of the box, the smartphones will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.