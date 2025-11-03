Technology News
Apple's Product Launch Timeline for 2026 Leaked; New iPad Mini, MacBook Air and AI-Powered Siri Expected

Apple will reportedly reveal its revamped Apple Intelligence strategy in June 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 12:55 IST
Apple’s Product Launch Timeline for 2026 Leaked; New iPad Mini, MacBook Air and AI-Powered Siri Expected

Apple recently launched the iPhone 17 (pictured) lineup

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro with M6 chip could sport an OLED touchscreen
  • iPhone 17e is expected to launch early 2026
  • A new iPad Mini model might debut next year
Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro, Vision Pro, and iPad Pro models with the latest M5 chip last month, weeks after it unveiled the iPhone 17 series on September 9. Now, the launch timeline of its upcoming product lineup has leaked online, suggesting that next year could witness the arrival of an upgraded iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air, in addition to the company's next generation smartphones, the iPhone 17e and iPhone 18 Pro. The tech giant is expected to also roll out its upgraded AI-powered Siri voice assistant. Apple might also foray into the foldable smartphone and smart home devices categories.

Apple Could Launch New Products to Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary in April Next Year

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes in his weekly ‘Power On' newsletter that next year could be a “pivotal” year for Apple as it is planning to enter new product categories, like foldable phones and smart home devices, while also dealing with regulatory issues and the US administration's reciprocal tariffs.

The company is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1. Apple is expected to unveil new products on the same day. Apple's iPhone 17e, the vanilla iPad with the A18 chip, and the iPad Air with the M4 chipset could be launched in early 2026. Moreover, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, powered by the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips, respectively, could also debut around the same time. Recently, the MacBook Pro was upgraded with the M5 chipset. New Mac monitors are also in development, which will also reportedly be launched next year.

Between March and April 2026, Apple's first smart home display, in a speaker base version and a wall-mount model, could be unveiled. This could “lay the groundwork for a broader smart home security ecosystem”, like security cameras, in the following years. The tech giant will reportedly also launch the much-anticipated AI-powered Siri voice assistant around the same time. Additionally, the new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models could get an M5 chip upgrade next year.

However, the highlight is going to be the arrival of Apple's next-generation iPhone models. In line with previous leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be launched in September 2026. Gurman writes that Apple is going to ditch Qualcomm's cellular modems for its smartphones, adopting its proprietary C2 modems.

The iOS 27, macOS 27, and watchOS 27 are also expected to be unveiled in June next year during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, along with “major updates” to Apple's AI strategy. The year is also expected to see a refreshed iPad Mini model, too. In late 2026, Apple will reportedly refresh the MacBook Pro models with the M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, with a thinner chassis and OLED touchscreens.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 17e, Apple Smart Home Devices, Apple iPad Air with M4, Apple iPad with A18, Apple iPhone Fold, MacBook Pro with M5 Max, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, MacBook Air with M5, Siri, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple’s Product Launch Timeline for 2026 Leaked; New iPad Mini, MacBook Air and AI-Powered Siri Expected
