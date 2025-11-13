Technology News
iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped to Be Heavier and Thicker than iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple switched to an Aluminium build for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the handset’s weight increased, coming in at 233g.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 09:30 IST
The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in three colours - Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver

Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to weigh over 240g, exceeding iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • The model is also expected to be thicker than the 17 Pro Max
  • A larger battery is speculated to be the reason for the weight gain
With the launch of the iPhone 17 series now in the rear window, rumours about the next-generation iPhone 18 series are surfacing. According to a tipster, next year's top-of-the-line model could be the heaviest iPhone to date. The handset, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is tipped to be heavier and thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, tipping the scales at more than 240g. However, it remains unknown why this change will happen.

iPhone 18 Pro Max to Be Heaviest iPhone to Date

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be thicker and heavier than the current flagship model. It is expected to weigh more than 240g, making it the heaviest iPhone to date, surpassing the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which tipped the scales at exactly 240g.

For context, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, built using Titanium, weighed 227g. Apple switched to an Aluminium build for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the handset's weight increased, coming in at 233g. A larger battery pack also contributed to the increase in weight.

While it is unknown if Apple will fit an even larger battery in next year's model, it is speculated to be one of the reasons behind the potential increase in its weight.

The same tipster previously suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature an upgraded form factor. Apple is expected to introduce a slightly transparent back panel, possibly that may reveal internal components, such as the MagSafe charging coils. The phones are also tipped to feature a stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling system, as the preceding iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, respectively.

In addition to this, the Pro models are tipped to support a variable aperture and sport a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The company currently uses its pill-shaped Dynamic Island to hide the front camera cutout. However, another leak suggests that Apple will only shrink the Dynamic Island rather than remove it entirely.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus 16 to Reportedly Come With a 240Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate Screen

