With the launch of the iPhone 17 series now in the rear window, rumours about the next-generation iPhone 18 series are surfacing. According to a tipster, next year's top-of-the-line model could be the heaviest iPhone to date. The handset, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is tipped to be heavier and thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, tipping the scales at more than 240g. However, it remains unknown why this change will happen.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be thicker and heavier than the current flagship model. It is expected to weigh more than 240g, making it the heaviest iPhone to date, surpassing the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which tipped the scales at exactly 240g.

For context, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, built using Titanium, weighed 227g. Apple switched to an Aluminium build for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the handset's weight increased, coming in at 233g. A larger battery pack also contributed to the increase in weight.

While it is unknown if Apple will fit an even larger battery in next year's model, it is speculated to be one of the reasons behind the potential increase in its weight.

The same tipster previously suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature an upgraded form factor. Apple is expected to introduce a slightly transparent back panel, possibly that may reveal internal components, such as the MagSafe charging coils. The phones are also tipped to feature a stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling system, as the preceding iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, respectively.

In addition to this, the Pro models are tipped to support a variable aperture and sport a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The company currently uses its pill-shaped Dynamic Island to hide the front camera cutout. However, another leak suggests that Apple will only shrink the Dynamic Island rather than remove it entirely.

