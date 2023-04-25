Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Store Employees in India Are Reportedly Earning Four Times More Than Industry Standard

Apple Store Employees in India Are Reportedly Earning Four Times More Than Industry Standard

It is estimated that the Cupertino-US-based tech giant has onboarded around 170 people to manage its two Apple Stores in India.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2023 19:52 IST
Apple Store Employees in India Are Reportedly Earning Four Times More Than Industry Standard

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tim Cook (@tim_cook)

Apple Store India has employees with high educational and linguistic qualifications

Highlights
  • Some Apple Store staffers in India have relocated from other nations
  • Apple aims to connect with more people, hence the multi-lingual staff
  • Tim Cook welcomed customers to Apple Stores in Mumbai, Delhi last week

Apple, in a rather overdue move, finally launched two Apple Stores in India earlier this month. The company has appointed groups of highly educated, tech-savvy staff members to help all customers visiting the Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi. These Apple Store employees in India are reportedly earning way more money than their counterparts working in the retail stores of other tech brands. The caretakers of Apple's India stores donned green t-shirts and stood alongside Cook last week and welcomed, with cheers and applauses, the customers who lined-up outside the stores.

Apple is said to be paying around Rs. 1 lakh to its employees handing its two retail stores in India according to a report by Economic Times.

The reported salary that Apple Store's offering in India is touted to be up to four times higher than what other tech brands pay their retail store employees on a monthly basis.

Data by industry researchers like AmbitionBox, states that the average salary of a mobile store salesman or staff member in India ranges between Rs. 1.20 lakh yearly to nearly Rs. 6 lakh per annum. This brings their monthly compensations between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 depending on the internal profiles of the staff members.

It is estimated, that the Cupertino-US-based tech giant has onboarded around 170 people to manage its two Apple Stores in India. It is also clear that Apple has conducted due diligence before finalising its team members to take up the responsibility of running the first two stores in India.

Along with high-level educational qualifications in Information Technology (IT), electrical engineering, robotics and computer applications, Apple has appointed linguistically advanced staff to be part of its Indian retail stores.

Some staff members have been relocated from other countries as well, to be part of Apple's India retail expansion.

In the coming times, Apple could double or triple investments in India along with exports, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the deputy minister for information technology recently told Reuters.

The Apple CEO, while on his visit to India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. The meeting entailed discussions on how Apple plans to grow its business and manufacturing from within India.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Store India, Mumbai, Delhi, Tim Cook
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Authenticator Finally Adds Support for Syncing OTPs With Google Accounts: How it Works

Related Stories

Apple Store Employees in India Are Reportedly Earning Four Times More Than Industry Standard
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets You Sign in to One Account From Four Additional Phones
  2. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  3. SpaceX Wins Approval to Set Up Fifth US Rocket Launch Site at This Location
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  5. Vivo T2 5G Review: Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  6. Here's How Much Apple Store Employees Are Reportedly Earning in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
  8. JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record During RCB-CSK IPL Match
  9. ChatGPT: How to Use AI as a Virtual Financial Adviser
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Render Leaked, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets You Sign in to One Account From Four Additional Phones
  2. Apple Store Employees in India Are Reportedly Earning Four Times More Than Industry Standard
  3. Google Authenticator Finally Adds Support for Syncing OTPs With Google Accounts: How it Works
  4. Retailers Invited to Join ONDC by Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Reduce Dominance of Big Tech Firms
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Render Leaked, Could Support 100W SuperVOOC Fast Charging
  6. Government Aims to Digitise 3,100 Crore Documents Ahead of Launch of Phase-3 of E-Courts Project
  7. Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens
  8. Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing, Restriction of Choice: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
  9. Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact
  10. Twitter Blue Subscribers' Verified Accounts Are Now 'Prioritised', Elon Musk Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.