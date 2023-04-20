Technology News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets PM Modi, Commits to Growth, Investment in India

Cook is on a visit to India this week and inaugurated the iPhone maker's first retail store in the country on Tuesday in Mumbai.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2023 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Tim Cook is on a visit to India this week and inaugurated the Apple BKC store

Highlights
  • Cook's visit to India hints at Apple's growing ambitions for the country
  • Apple’s new Mumbai store opened to the public on Tuesday
  • Apple will also open a retail store in Saket, New Delhi on Thursday

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Wednesday committed to growth and investment across India in meeting with the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

Cook is on a visit to India this week and inaugurated the iPhone maker's first retail store in the country on Tuesday in Mumbai. Apple will also open a retail store in New Delhi on Thursday.

"We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," Cook wrote on Twitter and shared a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.

In response, the Indian PM tweeted that it was an "absolute delight" to meet Cook.

"Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," Modi said.

Cook's visit to India underscores Apple's growing ambitions for the country, where despite having just a 3 percent market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

Around $9 billion (roughly Rs. 738 Crore) worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year and iPhones accounted for more than 50 percent of that, data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association shows.

Apple's new Mumbai store, which opened to the public on Tuesday, is in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall, home to luxury clothing and jewellery brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Swarovski. It is 20,800 square feet, far bigger than the planned Delhi outlet, local registration documents show.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
