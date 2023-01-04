Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple's Stock Market Value Drops Sharply, Remains Below $2 Trillion For The First Time Since March 2021

Apple's Stock Market Value Drops Sharply, Remains Below $2 Trillion For The First Time Since March 2021

Apple became the first company to reach the $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,48,51,900 crore) market capitalisation milestone a year ago.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 January 2023 10:29 IST
Apple's Stock Market Value Drops Sharply, Remains Below $2 Trillion For The First Time Since March 2021

Photo Credit: Reuters

Analysts on average expect Apple to report a 1 percent drop in December-quarter revenue

Highlights
  • Apple's market value was previously below $2 trillion in 2021
  • The firm's shares declined 3.7 percent to $125.07 (roughly Rs. 10,400)
  • Apple is said to have told suppliers to manufacture fewer product parts

Apple's stock market value shrank sharply on Tuesday following its steep drop last year, leaving it below $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,65,67,900 crore) for the first time since March 2021.

The sell-off came a year after the iPhone maker became the first company to reach the $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,48,51,900 crore) market capitalisation milestone.

Apple's shares declined 3.7 percent to $125.07 (roughly Rs. 10,400) after Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jerome Ramel downgraded the company to "neutral" from "outperform," slashing his price target to $140 (roughly Rs. 11,600) from $180 (roughly Rs. 14,900), according to Refinitiv Eikon.

Also exacerbating investors' worries that a slowing global economy and high inflation may be hurting demand for Apple devices, Nikkei reported, citing unnamed suppliers, that Apple has told suppliers to manufacture fewer parts for its earphones, watches and laptops.

The drop in Apple's share price put its market capitalisation at $1.99 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,64,85,200 crore).

Ramel cut his iPhone shipment targets for fiscal 2023 to 224 million units from 245 million units, reflecting supply chain issues from manufacturer Foxconn and consumers cutting back spending on high-end phones.

At Apple's current stock price, the company's value is just ahead of Microsoft, valued at about $1.8 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,49,11,600 crore).

With investors worried about consumer demand, analysts on average expect the Cupertino, California company to report a 1 percent drop in December-quarter revenue in the coming weeks, according to Refinitiv. That would mark Apple's first quarterly revenue decline since the March quarter of 2019.

"They (Apple) tend to skew to the high-end consumer device customer but even that demographic might be being affected by the high price of everything," Bokeh Capital Partners' Kim Forrest said.

Last year's steep sell-off on Wall Street punished tech-related heavyweights as investors worried about rising interest rates dumped stocks with high valuations.

The combined stock market value of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta now accounts for about 18 percent of the S&P 500, down from as much as 24 percent in 2020.

Even after its 27 percent drop last year, Apple has provided stellar returns to long-term shareholders. Investors who bought and held Apple shares when cofounder Steve Jobs launched the iPhone in 2007 have enjoyed a gain of over 4,000 percent, not including dividends, compared to a 180 percent gain in the S&P 500 over the same period.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple
Google Alleges CCI Copied Parts of EU Ruling Against Firm on Android Abuse
BTC, ETH Reel-In Profits, Most Altcoins See Gains for Second Consecutive Day
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022

Related Stories

Apple's Stock Market Value Drops Sharply, Remains Below $2 Trillion For The First Time Since March 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. Intel Announces 13th Gen Core CPUs for Laptops, New Entry-Level N Series
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  5. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  7. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  8. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ New Colour Variants Tipped: Details
  10. UPI Reaches Record High of Payments Worth Rs. 12.82 Lakh Crore in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Activision Takeover: No 'Substantive' Settlement Talks With US FTC, Lawyer Says
  2. Apple iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More RAM In Development: Jeff Pu
  3. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Hands-on Video Suggests Design, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display
  4. BTC, ETH Reel-In Profits, Most Altcoins See Gains for Second Consecutive Day
  5. Twitter to Expand Types of Political Ads Permitted on Platform After 2019 Global Ban
  6. Vivo Y53t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple's Stock Market Value Drops Sharply, Remains Below $2 Trillion For The First Time Since March 2021
  8. Google Alleges CCI Copied Parts of EU Ruling Against Firm on Android Abuse
  9. CES 2023: Asus ROG Gaming Laptops, Desktops Refreshed With Latest Intel, AMD, Nvidia Hardware
  10. GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Launched, GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs Announced at CES 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.