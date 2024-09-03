Technology News
Apple to Switch to OLED Displays for All Upcoming iPhone Models From 2025: Report

Apple brought OLED screens to the latest generation iPad Pro models launched in May.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 September 2024 19:17 IST
Apple to Switch to OLED Displays for All Upcoming iPhone Models From 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone SE model (pictured) still features an LCD screen

  • Apple has begun placing orders for OLED displays
  • Suppliers will be China's BOE Technology and South Korea's LG Display
  • Apple's comment on the development remains awaited
Apple will use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and later, moving entirely away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs), Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Television and smartphone makers are adopting OLED displays over LCDs for the former's ability to deliver more vivid colours and sharper contrast, ideal for high-definition videos.

The planned move will exclude Japan's Sharp Corp and Japan Display from Apple's handset business, Nikkei said.

Apple has begun placing orders for OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE model from China's BOE Technology and South Korea's LG Display, according to Nikkei.

Sharp and Japan Display had a combined 70 percent share of iPhone displays about a decade ago but had supplied LCDs only for the iPhone SE recently and do not mass-produce OLED displays for smartphones, the report added.

Apple first used OLED panels in the iPhone X, unveiled in 2017, and has since switched to OLEDs for premium iPhone models.

The company brought OLED screens to the latest generation iPad Pro models launched in May.

Sharp, Japan Display and LG Display declined to comment in response to Reuters' queries. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Apple, OLED Displays, iPhone SE, Smartphone
