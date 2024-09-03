Boult has introduced three new Bluetooth-supported soundbars — the Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, and Bassbox X500. They are equipped with the company's BoomX technology that is said to offer users a studio-quality bass experience and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. The soundbars have dedicated DSPs and preset EQ modes for music, movies, and news. Connectivity options on the speakers include AUX, USB, and HDMI(ARC). They are available for purchase in the country in a single colourway. .

Boult Bassbox X60, X250, X500 Price in India, Availability

The Boult Bassbox X60 is priced in India at Rs. 2,999, while the Bassbox X250 and the Bassbox X500 are listed at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. All three soundbars are offered in a lone black colourway and are available for purchase via Flipkart and the Boult Audio India website.

Boult Bassbox X60, X250, X500 Features

The Boult Bassbox X60 comes with support for 60W rated output, while the Bassbox X250 and the Bassbox X500 support 250W and 500W output, respectively. The affordable Bassbox X60 is equipped with an integrated DSP, while the Bassbox X250 and the Bassbox X500 get dedicated DSP units as well as Dolby Audio support.

While the Boult Bassbox X60 and the Bassbox X250 soundbars have a 2.1-channel audio output system, the top-of-the-line Boult Bassbox X500 variant flaunts a 5.1 surround sound system. All three soundbars are equipped with wired subwoofers. They have BoomX technology support that is said to improve the bass experience and the device's Bluetooth connectivity.

The three new Boult Bassbox soundbars support master remote control as well as integrated control panels. They have three preset EQ modes — Movie, Music, and News. The Bassbox X60 supports Bluetooth 5.4, while the X250 and X500 variants support Bluetooth versions 5.3 and 5.1, respectively. Aside from Bluetooth, they support AUX, USB, and HDMI(ARC) connectivity. The soundbars can either be wall-mounted or placed on a tabletop.