Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor Chips for Smartphones, Laptops, More

Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor Chips for Smartphones, Laptops, More

Arm is said to team up with manufacturing partners to develop the new semiconductor.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 April 2023 10:42 IST
Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor Chips for Smartphones, Laptops, More

Photo Credit: Reuters

Arm will team up with manufacturing partners to develop the new semiconductor

Highlights
  • ARM's newest chip is "more advanced" than ever before
  • The chip designer has no plans to sell or license the product
  • ARM is only working on a prototype

British chipmaker Arm is building its own semiconductor to showcase the capabilities of its products, as it seeks to attract new customers and fuel growth following its Initial Public Offering (IPO) later this year, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Arm will team up with manufacturing partners to develop the new semiconductor, FT said, citing people briefed on the move, adding that the company has built a new "solutions engineering" team that will lead the development of these prototype chips for mobile devices, laptops, and other electronics.

The SoftBank Group-backed company's newest chip, on which it started work in the past six months, is "more advanced" than ever before, FT said, citing industry executives.

The chip designer has no plans to sell or license the product and is only working on a prototype, FT said.

Arm is a major supplier of intellectual property to many chip companies, especially in mobile phones and has partnerships with major chip contract manufacturers.

Earlier this month, Intel said it will work with Arm to ensure that mobile phone chips and other products that use Arm's technology can be made in Intel's factories.

Arm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ARM, Softbank, Intel
ChatGPT Performs Worse Than Students at Accounting Exams, Struggles With Mathematical Process

Related Stories

Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor Chips for Smartphones, Laptops, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold Price, Specifications, Hands-On Video Leaked: Check Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Support These Charging Speeds
  3. This Week in Tech News: Xiaomi 13 Ultra to India's First Apple Stores
  4. Nothing Ear 2 Review
  5. Google Bard Now Helps Write Software Codes in These Languages
  6. Honor MagicBook X14 (2023), Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) Launched in India at These Prices
  7. Apple CEO Tim Cook Concludes His India Visit, Says ‘Can't Wait to Return’
  8. Criminals Reportedly Use This Method to Lock Users Out of Stolen iPhones
  9. Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Design Leaked via Live Images; May Sport Circular Camera Module
  2. Google Pixel Fold Price, Specifications, Availability, Hands-On Video Leak Ahead of I/O Event
  3. Twitter's Blue Tick Seemingly Back for Several Accounts With Millions of Followers
  4. Tamil Film Pathu Thala, Starring Silambarasan, Coming to Prime Video on April 27
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Charging Specifications Listed on Certification Website
  6. Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor Chips for Smartphones, Laptops, More
  7. ChatGPT Performs Worse Than Students at Accounting Exams, Struggles With Mathematical Process
  8. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Reaps $226 Million Compensation in 2022 Amid Layoffs
  9. Honor MagicBook X14 (2023), Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) With Intel Core i5 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C55 to Place 2 Satellites in Orbit for Earth Observation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.