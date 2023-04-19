Technology News

Microsoft Developing Its Own 'Athena' AI Chip That Will Power ChatGPT-Like Generative AI: Report

The company, which was an early backer of ChatGPT-owner OpenAI, has been working on the chip since 2019.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 April 2023 11:41 IST
Microsoft Developing Its Own 'Athena' AI Chip That Will Power ChatGPT-Like Generative AI: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft earlier this year launched its own AI-powered search engine, Bing AI

Highlights
  • Microsoft has been working on the chip since 2019
  • It is being tested by a small group of Microsoft and OpenAI employees
  • Microsoft will use the chips for training large-language models

Microsoft is developing its own artificial intelligence chip code-named "Athena" that will power the technology behind AI chatbots like ChatGPT, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The company, which was an early backer of ChatGPT-owner OpenAI, has been working on the chip since 2019 and it is being tested by a small group of Microsoft and OpenAI employees, the report said.

According to the report, the chips will be used for training large-language models and supporting inference - both needed by generative AI like the one used in ChatGPT to process massive amounts of data, recognize patterns and create new outputs to mimic human conversation.

Microsoft is hoping the chip will perform better than what it currently buys from other vendors, saving it time and money on its costly AI efforts, the report said. Other big tech companies including Amazon and Google also make their own in-house chips for AI.

So far, chip designer Nvidia dominates the market for such chips.

Microsoft and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rollout is being accelerated by Microsoft following the success of ChatGPT, the report said. The Windows maker earlier this year launched its own AI-powered search engine, Bing AI, capitalizing on its partnership with OpenAI and trying to grab market share from Google.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, ChatGPT, Nvidia, OpenAI, AI
iPhone 15 to Come in New Colours, Non-Pro Models to Get Frosted Glass Backs: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft Developing Its Own 'Athena' AI Chip That Will Power ChatGPT-Like Generative AI: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Taxi Startup BluSmart Is Taking on Uber, Ola With Its All-EV Fleet
  2. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. iQoo Neo 8 Pro May Feature a Chip Faster Than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  4. Samsung Galaxy A24 Could Debut as a Mid-Range Phone: Specifications Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  7. Indians Preferred UPI the Most for Digital Payments in 2022: Report
  8. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review
  9. Croma Festival of Dreams Sale: Best Deals
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G Stylus (2023) Renders Suggest 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  2. US FTC Says It Will Target AI in Violation of Discrimination Laws as Calls for Regulating ChatGPT Grow
  3. Netflix Adds 1.75 Million New Subscribers in Q1 2023 After Password Sharing Crackdown, Ad-Supported Tier
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Pro AnTuTu Score Leaked; Tipped to Outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  5. The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale: Here's What to Expect
  6. Microsoft Developing Its Own 'Athena' AI Chip That Will Power ChatGPT-Like Generative AI: Report
  7. iPhone 15 to Come in New Colours, Non-Pro Models to Get Frosted Glass Backs: Report
  8. Bitcoin Spikes Over $30,000 Amid Banking Sector Chaos; ETH Joins Most Altcoins in Profits
  9. Meta to Announce Companywide Layoffs Across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A24 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked; May Sport Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.