Meta and Arm announced a multi-year partnership to make artificial intelligence (AI) systems faster and more energy-efficient across the former's global platforms. The collaboration aims to optimise AI performance not just in data centres but also on smaller, low-power devices. By combining Arm's expertise in power-efficient chip designs with Meta's experience in AI infrastructure and open-source software, the companies plan to scale AI capabilities for billions of users worldwide. The partnership follows the recently announced OpenAI-AMD deal, which is also centred around scaling AI infrastructure.

Meta, Arm to Jointly Develop AI Hardware and Software

In a newsroom post, Arm announced and shared details about the new partnership. The deal brings together two entities that are operating on opposite ends of the AI spectrum. Meta's platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and its Meta AI app, rely heavily on AI to recommend posts, suggest friends, and power new tools like chatbots and image filters. All of this requires huge amounts of computing power.

Similarly, Arm's chip designs are used in a large number of smartphones today, and the company is known for creating processors that deliver strong performance while being energy-efficient. With this collaboration, Meta will use Arm's Neoverse chips in its massive data centres to train and run AI models. These chips promise similar performance to traditional Intel or AMD processors but with much lower energy consumption. That means Meta could cut both its electricity use and costs, while speeding up how quickly its AI systems learn and respond.

The partnership is not just about hardware. Meta's open-source AI tools, such as PyTorch (used to train AI models) and ExecuTorch (used to run AI on devices), are now being optimised to work more efficiently with Arm chips. These improvements will make AI models faster and more power-efficient, whether they're running in the cloud or directly on a phone.

For instance, Arm's new KleidiAI technology helps AI models run better on small, battery-powered devices. This means features like voice assistants, filters, or image recognition could become quicker and less demanding on your phone's battery. Both companies said these upgrades will be shared with the global developer community, so others can build more efficient AI apps too.

Meta says the partnership with Arm will help it scale AI to more than three billion users across its platforms. For Arm, it's another step toward expanding beyond smartphones into the powerful computers and servers that run modern AI systems.