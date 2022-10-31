Technology News
Caviar Designs iPhone 14 Pro Worth Rs 1 Crore With Actual Rolex on the Back

The multi-level body of the iPhone 14 Pro case is made of titanium and has a black PVD coating used by Rolex to create black dials and cases.

Edited by Anjali Thakur |  Updated: 31 October 2022 16:20 IST
Caviar Designs iPhone 14 Pro Worth Rs 1 Crore With Actual Rolex on the Back

The Caviar-designer iPhone 14 Pro.

Luxury brand Caviar has rolled out a limited-edition Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The brand customises luxury versions of smartphones with rare diamonds and precious metals. The new iPhone 14 Pro has Rolex watch embedded into the phone body; it also features decorative sensors of a race car control panel. 

The Rolex Daytona stuck to iPhone 14 Pro back is one of the sleekest design details ever. Daytona is part of Caviar's updated collection- Grand Complications. "It is natural that one of the most legendary collections of the brand - Daytona - is dedicated to racing and was designed for professional drivers," the company said on its website

Caviar, the Russian brand of exclusive smartphones and accessories, talked about the first ambassador of the Daytona collection, "The first ambassador of the collection, motor racer Malcolm Campbell - the author of world records in ground speed. Exceeding human capabilities and the laws of nature was his life goal and the most important achievement." 

The decorative speedometer and switches are made of gold and it creates the image of a dashboard of a supercar. Made of 18 K gold. The switches are functional, but only for decorative purposes.

"Golden Rolex Daytona is a work of art in itself. And now it gets combined with the latest Apple smartphone, which is perhaps the most relevant invention of humanity right now - a truly monumental work," the company said on its website.

The multi-level body of the iPhone 14 Pro case is made of titanium and has a black PVD coating used by Rolex to create black dials, cases and bracelets.

It is priced at $133,670, which is approximately Rs 1.1 crore. 

Last year, the luxury brand bejewelled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The luxury brand had named the lineup "Parade of the Planets." The prototypes were covered with blackened titanium, the corrosion-resistant material mostly used in the space industry. There was also a golden version that will feature decorative elements with double gold plating.

