CMF Student Referral Program Launched in India; Winners to Get CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2 or Watch Pro 2

CMF's Student Referral Program will run till 11:59pm on July 7.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 July 2024 16:01 IST
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

Any student enrolled in an educational institute in India can participate in the referral program

Highlights
  • CMF Student Referral Program has a dedicated microsite
  • The CMF Phone 1, the brand's first handset, will launch on July 8
  • The CMF Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 will launch alongside the phone
CMF Student Referral Program was announced by the Nothing sub-brand in India on Thursday. Students across the country can register on a dedicated website and earn the chance to win an upcoming CMF Phone 1 — the first handset from the brand — the CMF Buds Pro 2 and the CMF Watch Pro 2, will be launched on July 8. According to the company, winners will receive the new smartphone, smartwatch or a pair of true wireless earphones.

CMF Student Referral program: How to register, benefits

The CMF Student Referral Program will provide early access to new CMF products and exclusive discounts to students across India, the company said in a press release. Student influencers across 15 cities and 75 colleges in India will be part of the promotion, and any student enrolled in an educational institution in the country will be able to participate.

Students will need to register via CMF by Nothing's dedicated microsite. They can fill in their details, verify and generate their personal referral code. They must circulate their code among their peers. Every time a referral code is used, the referrer gets one point, and the referee gets two points. 

At the end of the deadline, the top 50 people on the leaderboard will win CMF products. 10 students can win the CMF Phone 1, while 20 others can win the Buds Pro 2, and another 20 can win the Watch Pro 2. Notably, one person will only be eligible to win one device.

The microsite reveals that the cutoff for accumulating points on the leaderboard is at 11:59pm IST on July 7. In case of a tie, the person to reach the score first will be ranked higher. 

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 launch

The CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 will be unveiled on July 8. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a customisable rear panel, while the Watch Pro 2 has been teased to feature interchangeable bezels. The CMF Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, is claimed to support hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 50 dB.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
CMF Student Referral Program, CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro 2, CMF, CMF by Nothing, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Meta Shares Study on Meta 3D Gen, a Generative AI System to Create 3D Assets From Text Prompts
OnePlus Nord 4 Design Shown From Various Angles in Multiple Leaks Ahead of July 16 Launch
