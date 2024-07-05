CMF Student Referral Program was announced by the Nothing sub-brand in India on Thursday. Students across the country can register on a dedicated website and earn the chance to win an upcoming CMF Phone 1 — the first handset from the brand — the CMF Buds Pro 2 and the CMF Watch Pro 2, will be launched on July 8. According to the company, winners will receive the new smartphone, smartwatch or a pair of true wireless earphones.

CMF Student Referral program: How to register, benefits

The CMF Student Referral Program will provide early access to new CMF products and exclusive discounts to students across India, the company said in a press release. Student influencers across 15 cities and 75 colleges in India will be part of the promotion, and any student enrolled in an educational institution in the country will be able to participate.

Students will need to register via CMF by Nothing's dedicated microsite. They can fill in their details, verify and generate their personal referral code. They must circulate their code among their peers. Every time a referral code is used, the referrer gets one point, and the referee gets two points.

At the end of the deadline, the top 50 people on the leaderboard will win CMF products. 10 students can win the CMF Phone 1, while 20 others can win the Buds Pro 2, and another 20 can win the Watch Pro 2. Notably, one person will only be eligible to win one device.

The microsite reveals that the cutoff for accumulating points on the leaderboard is at 11:59pm IST on July 7. In case of a tie, the person to reach the score first will be ranked higher.

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 launch

The CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 will be unveiled on July 8. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a customisable rear panel, while the Watch Pro 2 has been teased to feature interchangeable bezels. The CMF Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, is claimed to support hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 50 dB.

