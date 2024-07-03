Technology News
CMF Phone 1 Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Seen With Customisable Back Panel

The CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel Sony rear sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 July 2024 16:57 IST
CMF Phone 1 Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Seen With Customisable Back Panel

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Phone 1 teased in black, blue and orange colourways

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 1 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  • The smartphone will get an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The CMF Phone 1 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
CMF Phone 1 will be unveiled in India alongside the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 on July 8. The company had previously teased some key features of the upcoming handset. The Nothing sub-brand also confirmed a few specifications of the smartphone. Now, CMF has revealed the complete design of the anticipated CMF Phone 1 and also announced the colour options it will be offered in. The handset is confirmed to come with a customisable back panel.

CMF Phone 1 design, colour options

The complete design of the CMF Phone 1 has been revealed by the company ahead of its launch. The phone appears with a pill-shaped dual rear camera unit placed in the top left corner. The camera island is a different colour than the rest of the panel. This shade is similar to that of the volume rocker, placed on the left edge, as well as that of the power button, appearing on the right side of the phone.

The CMF Phone 1 is also seen with a circular dial placed in the bottom left corner of the back panel. It is similar to the one found on the CMF Buds charging case. This appears to be modular and can be used as a lanyard or a kickstand holder, and even to personalise the phone using other accessories.

The company has confirmed in a press release that alongside attaching purposeful accessories, CMF Phone 1 users will be able to "swap cases for different colours or materials." CMF also confirmed that the handset will be offered in four colourways - Black, Blue, Light Green and Orange. The Blue and Orange variants will sport a vegan leather panel, while the Black and Light Green options are said to have a more subtle textured finish.

CMF Phone 1 features

The dual rear camera unit of the CMF Phone 1 will include a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with Ultra XDR support. The handset is also confirmed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to support up to 22 hours of non-stop YouTube streaming. For security, the phone will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, expandable virtually by an additional 8GB. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
CMF Phone 1 Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Seen With Customisable Back Panel
