CMF Phone 1 will be unveiled in India alongside the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 on July 8. The company had previously teased some key features of the upcoming handset. The Nothing sub-brand also confirmed a few specifications of the smartphone. Now, CMF has revealed the complete design of the anticipated CMF Phone 1 and also announced the colour options it will be offered in. The handset is confirmed to come with a customisable back panel.

CMF Phone 1 design, colour options

The complete design of the CMF Phone 1 has been revealed by the company ahead of its launch. The phone appears with a pill-shaped dual rear camera unit placed in the top left corner. The camera island is a different colour than the rest of the panel. This shade is similar to that of the volume rocker, placed on the left edge, as well as that of the power button, appearing on the right side of the phone.

The engineer's aesthetic.



CMF Phone 1 celebrates technical craftsmanship with its uniquely adaptable nature. Customisable. Functional. Yours.



Learn everything at the next Nothing Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/0fqYkaf4OX — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 3, 2024

The CMF Phone 1 is also seen with a circular dial placed in the bottom left corner of the back panel. It is similar to the one found on the CMF Buds charging case. This appears to be modular and can be used as a lanyard or a kickstand holder, and even to personalise the phone using other accessories.

The company has confirmed in a press release that alongside attaching purposeful accessories, CMF Phone 1 users will be able to "swap cases for different colours or materials." CMF also confirmed that the handset will be offered in four colourways - Black, Blue, Light Green and Orange. The Blue and Orange variants will sport a vegan leather panel, while the Black and Light Green options are said to have a more subtle textured finish.

CMF Phone 1 features

The dual rear camera unit of the CMF Phone 1 will include a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with Ultra XDR support. The handset is also confirmed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to support up to 22 hours of non-stop YouTube streaming. For security, the phone will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, expandable virtually by an additional 8GB.

