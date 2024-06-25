CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 are set to be unveiled next month. They will be launched alongside the CMF Phone 1. Notably, CMF is a sub-brand of Nothing, the UK-based startup headed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. The upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and the smartwatch are expected to succeed the CMF Buds Pro and the CMF Watch Pro, which were introduced in September 2023. The company has now teased design elements of the upcoming wearables and revealed some of their key features.

CMF Buds Pro 2 design

The design of the CMF Buds Pro 2 charging case has been teased in a post on X (formerly Twitter). A corner of the case appears with a circular spinning dial, similar to the one found on the CMF Buds charging case.

A customisable Smart Dial for intuitive sound control.

Meet Buds Pro 2 on 8 July, 10:00 AM BST. pic.twitter.com/IvlcWHVQYo — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 24, 2024

However, there is a marked difference between the two. While the dial on the existing CMF Buds case is majorly decorative and only serves as a lanyard holder, the one teased in the CMF Buds Pro 2 charging case will serve as a customisable Smart Dial which can be used for sound control.

CMF Watch Pro 2 design

The CMF Watch Pro 2 design was also partially teased by the company in another X post. The watch is seen with a round bezel and a crown in a grey colourway. The watch face appears with a similar grey shade with hints of black, white and orange. It is confirmed to feature an aluminium alloy body

A wonderful all-rounder.

With a sleek round bezel and aluminium alloy body for a refined finish.

Watch Pro 2 is coming on 8 July. pic.twitter.com/mHjg9fGFrN — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 25, 2024

CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 launch

The CMF Buds Pro 2 and the CMF Watch Pro 2 are confirmed to launch alongside the CMF Phone 1 on July 8. The upcoming smartphone from CMF will be the first handset by the Nothing sub-brand.

The anticipated TWS earphones and smartwatch will succeed the CMF Buds Pro and the CMF Watch Pro, which were launched in India at Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 4,499, respectively.

