OnePlus has been balancing performance with practical design over the past few years for its mid-range Nord series in India. While the phone packs in enough power and performance to provide a smooth software experience, the brand has cut down in some areas like design and cameras to make it available at the right and competitive price point. Some of that is about to change with the next model which is currently tagged as the Nord 4. Set to be announced at OnePlus's upcoming global event on 16 July, the Nord 4 has been featured in some new leaks revealing a brand-new design for the OnePlus sub-brand.

Key among the numerous design leaks that have surfaced online is a post on X by @OnePlusClub which shows the phone in all its glory and reportedly all the colourways the brand plans to launch it in. There's a two-tone mint green finish, a two-tone silver finish and a basic black.

The silver finish also seems to have textured back with large grooves. The green and the black colour variants have rear surfaces that are perfectly flat with bevelled corners before the flat sides. All three finishes showcase the new design language with a new camera layout. This now has two horizontally aligned cameras with LED flash modules placed on the same plane but at a distance.

A leaked poster showing all three finishes of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone

Photo Credit: @OnePlusClub via X

What's also visible from the same image is the presence of the three-stage alert slider switch, confirming its continuing presence in high-end (non-CE) Nord smartphones.

📸✨ Official Images of the OnePlus Nord 4! Check out the stunning design from all angles! Feel free to retweet with credit and share your thoughts on the design. More Info Below👇 #OnePlusNord4 #TechLovers #SmartphoneDesign pic.twitter.com/4Xy8CAPsGR — Ashok Mor (@_techibee) July 4, 2024

The new leaks (embedded above) and OnePlus' own teasers also hint at the use of metal for its upcoming launches, which will also include the Nord 4. Other recently revealed live images of the same phone clearly show a metal U-shaped unibody chassis, which integrates the rear panel, leaving an opening at the top around the cameras.

Indeed, it will be very interesting to see what the final smartphone looks like as it will bring back memories of yester years when phones commonly used all-metal designs (despite having reception problems) signifying “premiumness”. On a side note, the OnePlus Nord 4 shown in these images does remind us of the Pixel 2 series and the Pixel 3 series (launched between 2017 and 2018).

The OnePlus Nord 4, as per a previous report, is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The device could feature a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is said to have a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 16-megapixel camera in charge of selfies. The device is expected to be powered by a 5,500mAh battery and will likely support 100W fast wired charging.