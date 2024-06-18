CMF Phone 1 – the first-ever smartphone by Nothing's sub-brand will launch on July 8, the company announced via a social media post on Tuesday. The next Community Update event is scheduled for July 8 where, alongside CMF Phone 1, the Carl Pei-led tech startup will also unveil two other offerings – the CMF Buds Pro 2 and the CMF Watch Pro 2. These devices join CMF Phone 1 to form the ecosystem of devices offered by the company.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official CMF account revealed that CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 will join the Phone 1 in the list of devices launching soon. The launch is scheduled to take place during Nothing's upcoming Community Update on July 8 at 10am BST (2:30pm IST).

A wonderful turn of events.



Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 join Phone 1 in the new CMF by Nothing line-up.



Learn everything at our next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/we04dldkBa — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 18, 2024

This development comes a few days after a leak surfaced, hinting at various specifications of the CMF Phone 1. Furthermore, the CMF Watch Pro 2 was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at imminent launch in the country.

While no specifications of any of the above-mentioned devices have been revealed, Nothing has teased a common design element that all three of them share – a rotating dial.

CMF Phone 1 specifications and price (rumoured)

The CMF Phone 1 is speculated to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to sport a 50-megapixel dual camera system at the back and a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front, in terms of optics.

According to a recent leak, the CMF Phone 1 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is said to be an octa-core chipset with four cores clocked at 2.5GHz and another four capped at 2.0GHz. Another tipster who goes by Technerd_9 claims that the smartphone may be offered in two UFS 2.2 storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. The handset may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and have support for up to 33W fast charging (wired).

Meanwhile, another tipster suggested that the CMF Phone 1 may have a box price of Rs. 19,999. However, its actual price may be slightly less than the amount mentioned on the box, it is speculated.

