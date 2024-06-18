Technology News

CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch Alongside Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 on July 8: Details

Nothing also teased a common design element that all three of its upcoming offerings share – a rotating dial.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2024 17:31 IST
CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch Alongside Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 on July 8: Details

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing/X

CMF Phone 1 may not reportedly feature Nothing's iconic Glyph Interface at the back

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 1 will launch on July 8 during Nothing’s Community Update
  • CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2 are also set to be unveiled
  • The smartphone is speculated to have a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED display
Advertisement

CMF Phone 1 – the first-ever smartphone by Nothing's sub-brand will launch on July 8, the company announced via a social media post on Tuesday. The next Community Update event is scheduled for July 8 where, alongside CMF Phone 1, the Carl Pei-led tech startup will also unveil two other offerings – the CMF Buds Pro 2 and the CMF Watch Pro 2. These devices join CMF Phone 1 to form the ecosystem of devices offered by the company.

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2 launch date

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official CMF account revealed that CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 will join the Phone 1 in the list of devices launching soon. The launch is scheduled to take place during Nothing's upcoming Community Update on July 8 at 10am BST (2:30pm IST).

This development comes a few days after a leak surfaced, hinting at various specifications of the CMF Phone 1. Furthermore, the CMF Watch Pro 2 was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at imminent launch in the country.

While no specifications of any of the above-mentioned devices have been revealed, Nothing has teased a common design element that all three of them share – a rotating dial.

CMF Phone 1 specifications and price (rumoured)

The CMF Phone 1 is speculated to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to sport a 50-megapixel dual camera system at the back and a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front, in terms of optics.

According to a recent leak, the CMF Phone 1 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is said to be an octa-core chipset with four cores clocked at 2.5GHz and another four capped at 2.0GHz. Another tipster who goes by Technerd_9 claims that the smartphone may be offered in two UFS 2.2 storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. The handset may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and have support for up to 33W fast charging (wired).

Meanwhile, another tipster suggested that the CMF Phone 1 may have a box price of Rs. 19,999. However, its actual price may be slightly less than the amount mentioned on the box, it is speculated.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Phone 1, Nothing, CMF Watch Pro 2
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Adobe Sued by US Government for Hiding Fees, Making It Difficult to Cancel Subscription
CP PLUS Partners with C-DAC (MeitY), Government of India to Develop Smart Thermal Camera Technology

Related Stories

CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch Alongside Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 on July 8: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  2. Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch
  3. Redmi Pad SE Review: Good Budget Tablet
  4. Google Brings Gemini App to India In English, 9 Indian Languages
  5. JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case Launched in India at This Price
  6. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch During Nothing's Community Update on July 8
  7. Vivo Y58 5G to Launch in India on June 20, Design, Colours Teased
  8. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. WhatsApp Now Let's Users Make HD the Default Option When Sending Media
  10. Apple's iPhone 15 Gets Huge Price Cut on Flipkart: See New Price
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch Alongside Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 on July 8: Details
  2. Adobe Sued by US Government for Hiding Fees, Making It Difficult to Cancel Subscription
  3. Coinbase Launches Initiative to Support Emerging Crypto Projects and Boost User Growth
  4. Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Chipsets to Be Exclusively Supplied By Qualcomm, Analyst Says
  6. Apple Watch to Get the Ability to Change Default Ringtones With watchOS 11 Update: Report
  7. Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  8. Lords of the Fallen Sequel Set for Release in 2026, Will Be Epic Games Store Exclusive on PC
  9. Crypto Exchanges in South Korea Said to Re-Examine Over 600 Tokens Listed for Trade
  10. Google Gemini App Now Available in India With Chatbot Support for 9 Indian Languages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »