Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later

Samsung Display is reportedly supplying the screens for Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 14:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is believed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC in the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Highlights
  • Samsung is said to announce its first tri-fold smartphone later this year
  • Galaxy Z Flip FE was earlier rumoured to launch in July
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are likely to go official in July during Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025. Samsung is yet to confirm the phones' existence, but a new report coming out of Korea strongly indicates that these foldable devices are progressing according to schedule. Mass production for the two foldable phones will reportedly start in May. The South Korean tech brand is also said to announce its first tri-fold smartphone later this year.

As per a report by South Korean outlet The Bell, Samsung Display has started producing panels for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 this month and Samsung Electronics will begin the mass production of foldable phones in May. The front-end manufacturing process for foldable OLEDs is said to be largely similar to that of conventional mobile OLEDs. However, the back-end process involves some differences.

Samsung Display reportedly conducts the front-end work at its facility in Asan, South Korea, while the back-end process takes place in Bac Ninh, Vietnam. Once completed at the Vietnamese plant, the foldable OLED panels are reportedly delivered to Samsung Electronics' local factory.

Samsung's Tri-Fold, Affordable Flip Phone May Launch in Q4

Samsung's seventh-generation foldables are said to be scheduled for release in the second half of the year. Further, the report states that the company will announce a tri-fold phone and a budget foldable phone around the fourth quarter of this year. The purported Galaxy Z Flip FE and tri-fold were earlier rumoured to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, is said to run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. The foldables are likely to run on Android 16-based One UI 8. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could pack a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 tipped to get a 4,300mAh battery. They could maintain 25W wired charging speed.

Further reading: Samsung Display, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Android 16 Beta 4 Update Reportedly Modifies Clock Font on Pixel Phones; AOD Clocks Get Dynamic Colour

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later
