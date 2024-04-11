Technology News
Fairphone Fairbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, Replaceable Battery Launched

Fairphone Fairbuds have a 45mAh battery in each earbud.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 16:41 IST
Fairphone Fairbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, Replaceable Battery Launched

Photo Credit: Fairphone

Fairphone Fairbuds come with 11mm titanium-coated drivers

Highlights
  • Fairbuds allow users to replace their batteries and order single earbuds
  • The earbuds weigh 78 grams including the case
  • airbuds have capacitive touch-enabled controls
Fairphone Fairbuds have been launched as the company's latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The earbuds come with 11mm titanium-coated drivers and offer an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. They provide Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, an IP54-rated build, and are claimed to deliver up to 26 hours of battery life with the case. However, these earphones are very unique. Fairphone focuses on offering easy repairability with their products. Hence, the Fairbuds earphones allow users to replace the batteries and even order single earbuds.

Fairphone Fairbuds price

The Fairphone Fairbuds are priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and are currently available for purchase in European markets in Black and White colourways.

Fairphone is providing three years warranty for the earbuds and also offering a 14-day trial period with a full refund. However, details about the global availability is yet to be announced.

Fairphone Fairbuds specifications, features

The new Fairphone Fairbuds come with 11mm titanium-coated drivers and offer ANC along with Environmental Noise Canceling (ENC). The earphones feature a six-microphone array to eliminate background noise. They are compatible with the Google Assistant and Apple Siri smart assistants.

The Fairbuds have capacitive touch-enabled controls to answer or reject calls, and control the volume or skip tracks. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via the Equalizer app. The earbuds allow you to connect to two devices simultaneously through dual-point connectivity. They offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for A2DP V1.2, AVRCP V1.5, HFP V1.8, and HSP V1.2 profiles. The earbuds are IP54-rated for sweat and water resistance.

Coming to battery life, the Fairbuds have a 45mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case packs a 500mAh cell. They claim to offer up to five hours of battery life on the earbud with ANC and a total of 26 hours of battery life with the case.

Now coming to the unique part about the Fairphone Fairbuds, users can replace the batteries on both the earbuds and the case. Further, the earbuds themselves are also replaceable. It would let users order a replacement for a single earbud if they lose one. The earbud measure 28.7x24.6x21mm and the case measures 65x65x27mm. In terms of weight, the earbuds weigh 78 grams including the case with each earbud weighing 5 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Fairphone Fairbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, Replaceable Battery Launched
