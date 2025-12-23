Technology News
English Edition

Google Launches Emergency Location Service Feature for Android Smartphones in India

Google’s Emergency Location Service (ELS) uses GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular data to ascertain a user’s location.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2025 15:46 IST
Google Launches Emergency Location Service Feature for Android Smartphones in India

Photo Credit: Google

Google ELS feature is available on devices running Android 6 or later versions.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Android 6.0 and later versions support Google’s ELS
  • Google’s ELS is a free-of-charge emergency service
  • UP Police has integrated ELS with its emergency services
Advertisement

Google announced on Tuesday that it has launched its Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India for compatible Android devices. This means that users facing an emergency can call or text emergency service providers, including the police, health care professionals, and firefighters, and ELS will share their “precise location” as soon as it is initiated. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to operationalise ELS for Android devices. The feature was earlier rolled out to devices running Android 6 and newer versions. However, ELS requires a state's authorities to integrate it with their services for activation.

How Google's ELS Service Works

The search giant said that it has activated its ELS feature on Android smartphones in India, and the built-in emergency service will help Android users send their location via call or SMS to get help from emergency service providers, like police, medical staff, and firefighters. Google said that ELS on Android gathers data from the device's GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular networks to ascertain the user's precise location, and claims it can determine a person's location with an accuracy of up to 50m.

However, the ELS feature requires local wireless and emergency infrastructure operators to activate support for the same. In India, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to do so, “fully” operationalising the service for Android devices. The state police, in collaboration with Pert Telecom Solutions, has integrated ELS support with the emergency number 112. It is a free-of-charge service that only tracks a user's location when 112 is dialled from an Android phone.

Additionally, the tech giant said that the ELS functionality was rolled out to all compatible devices running Android 6.0 and later versions. To date, the company claims, ELS in Android has facilitated over 20 million calls and SMS messages, even if a call is dropped within seconds after it is answered. ELS is powered by Google's machine learning-based Android Fused Location Provider.

Google also says that the feature is only available to emergency service providers, and that ELS never collects or shares the precise location data with the tech giant. Hence, the location data is sent directly to the respective authorities.

Google recently launched the Emergency Live Video feature for Android devices, which allows users to share their camera feed during an emergency with the responder during a call or SMS. However, the emergency service provider has to request the user to get access to the same. The prompt is displayed on the screen as soon as the responder requests a video from their end. With a single tap, a user can accept and provide a visual feed.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Emergency Location Service, Google ELS in India, Google ELS, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple's iPhone Could Soon Support Pairing With Wireless Earphones, Third-Party Smartwatches
How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World’s Bottled Water, Suggests New Study
Google Launches Emergency Location Service Feature for Android Smartphones in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Leaked
  2. Google Brings Its Emergency Location Service to Smartphones in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 May Launch With These Notable Camera Upgrades
  4. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details and Realme Buds Air Launch Date Revealed
  5. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro Spotted on IMDA Ahead of Global Launch
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features
  8. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today
  9. Apple Will Soon Allow You to Pair Third-Party Accessories With iPhone
  10. How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World's Bottled Water
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Surface Online; Tipster Leaks Global Variant Price, Features
  2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Game of the Year Win at Indie Game Awards Retracted Over Gen AI Use
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro Listed on IMDA Database; Global Debut Expected Soon After Launch in China
  4. How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World’s Bottled Water, Suggests New Study
  5. Google Launches Emergency Location Service Feature for Android Smartphones in India
  6. Apple's iPhone Could Soon Support Pairing With Wireless Earphones, Third-Party Smartwatches
  7. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Tipped to Launch With Notable Camera Upgrades
  8. Anthropic Releases New Open-Source Tool That Evaluates How AI Models Behave
  9. Motorola Edge 70 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  10. Bitcoin Slips Below $88,000 Amidst Mixed Macro Signals, Cautious Investor Positioning
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »