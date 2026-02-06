Technology News
Apple Eyes Retail Expansion in India, New Job Listings Hint at Apple Store in Hyderabad

Apple recently confirmed that it will open a second store in Mumbai “soon”.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 18:07 IST
Apple Eyes Retail Expansion in India, New Job Listings Hint at Apple Store in Hyderabad

The first Apple Store was inaugurated in Mumbai's BKC

Apple currently has five branded stores in India, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Noida. The most recent one, and the second in Delhi NCR, was inaugurated in December 2025 at the DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida. During the Cupertino-based tech giant's recent quarterly earnings call, Apple announced that it will “soon” open a second store in Mumbai. Now, the company appears to be planning to inaugurate an Apple Store in Telangana's Hyderabad, as the tech giant has begun hiring people to manage the retail store. This comes as part of the iPhone maker's retail expansion in the country.

Apple's New Store Could be Inaugurated in Hyderabad

Three new job listings have been posted on Apple's website in India. The tech giant is looking to onboard a Manager, a Senior Manager, and a Store Leader for the Apple Retail division in Hyderabad. While the company has initiated the hiring process, it has yet to confirm the location and date of inauguration of its new store in the city. This would be the first Apple Store in Hyderabad and the sixth in India.

According to the job description, the Apple Store's Senior Manager will lead a team (including the Store Managers), assist with recruiting, training, developing, and retaining a “high performing team”. The Senior Manager will also have to actively participate in floor leadership by regularly interacting with team members and customers.

The company is specifically looking for candidates who have managed teams in retail, sales, and related fields in the past. They will also help in driving the Apple Store's “vision and purpose by offering guidance to the Store Leader, while also readying other Store Managers. On the other hand, the Store Leader will be responsible for building and leading a team, while engaging and supporting customers in a “dynamic environment”.

This comes soon after Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook confirmed during the company's first quarter earnings call that the iPhone maker plans to inaugurate the second Apple Store in Mumbai “soon”. He did not reveal the exact location or the timeline for the new store's opening, but reports suggest that the new Apple Store could be located at the Oberoi Sky City Mall in Borivali.

Inaugurated in August 2023, the first Apple Store is currently operational at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the Jio World Drive Mall. Cook was present at the site during the opening ceremony, along with crowds of fans queued up to be part of the experience.

