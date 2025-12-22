Samsung will unveil a new range of kitchen appliances at CES 2026, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9, with a focus on upgraded vision-based AI features built using Google Gemini and Google Cloud. The lineup will include updated Bespoke AI refrigerators, over-the-range microwaves, slide-in ranges, and a new Bespoke AI Wine Cellar. The South Korean technology firm said the new products are expected to improve everyday kitchen tasks through more accurate food recognition and smarter automation.

Samsung's Upcoming AI Vision Upgrades for Bespoke Kitchen Appliances

At the centre of the company's CES 2026 showcase is the new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub, which will feature an upgraded AI Vision system, the South Korean tech giant confirmed in a press release. Samsung says it has also integrated Google Gemini, the search giant's AI-powered assistant, into a refrigerator.

The enhanced system can recognise a wider range of fresh and processed foods than before and no longer requires manual registration for many packaged items, according to the company. It can also identify user-labelled foods and items stored in personal containers, making food inventory tracking more accurate.

Samsung will also introduce the Bespoke AI Wine Cellar, which uses a camera-based AI Vision system to recognise wine labels and track bottle placement. When bottles are added or removed, the system updates the SmartThings AI Wine Manager, allowing users to check bottle locations, view wine information, and receive pairing suggestions based on their collection.

In addition to AI upgrades, Samsung will show refreshed appliance designs with a unified stainless-look finish. New French Door refrigerators offer zero-clearance installation and reduced door depth for easier access. Updated slide-in ranges feature redesigned controls and safety-focused knobs, while new over-the-range microwave models introduce improved ventilation, including a dual vent system designed to better capture smoke from front burners.

Samsung Confirms Multiple AI Home Appliance Upgrades for CES 2026

Samsung previously confirmed that it will also unveil the upgraded Bespoke AI AirDresser, Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, WindFree Air Conditioner, and the flagship Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum at CES 2026.

The 2026 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo was said to offer faster washing and improved drying, with features such as a Super Speed cycle, Booster Heat Exchanger, and Auto Open Door+. It was also confirmed to feature upgraded AI Wash and Dry+ technology and a new Wide Lint Filter, along with a more affordable variant sporting a smaller 2.8-inch display.

Samsung also teased updates to the Bespoke AI AirDresser with Auto Wrinkle Care, intelligent drying, and a refreshed single-door design. The WindFree Pro Air Conditioner was confirmed to bring new airflow modes and AI energy savings, while the Jet Bot Steam Ultra was said to use Qualcomm's Dragonwing chipset with advanced object and liquid recognition.