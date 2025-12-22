Technology News
English Edition
Google asked users to share feedback and suggestions during this ongoing upgrade of mobile Assistant devices to Gemini.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 12:33 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Gemini app is now available in over 40 languages

Highlights
  • Many devices have already transitioned from Google Assistant to Gemini
  • Google wanted to remove Assistant from Android phones by the end of 2025
  • Google Assistant was released in 2016
Google has confirmed that it has delayed its plan to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on most Android phones by the end of this year. The company now says it needs more time to ensure a smooth transition. The discontinuation of Google Assistant from different platforms has been expected since the launch of Gemini. The Gemini took over Assistant's functions in the last few months, like smart device control. Google is also preparing to bring Gemini to tablets, cars, headphones, watches, and more.

Google Gemini Will Finally Replace Assistant on Most Android Phones in 2026

Earlier this year, Google announced plans to upgrade Assistant to Gemini on most mobile devices by the end of 2025. Now, in a new update on its Support page, the company revealed that it is adjusting that timeline to ensure a ' seamless transition'. Google says it will continue its work to upgrade Assistant users to Gemini on mobile devices into 2026. The company, however, did not mention a precise timeline.

Google will share more details about the transition in the coming months. The company has also encouraged users to share feedback and suggestions during this ongoing shift.

Many devices have already transitioned from Google Assistant to Gemini, and Google is eyeing to upgrade more users in the coming months. By 2026, the Google Assistant will no longer be available on most mobile devices or for download via app stores.

Google also confirmed that tablets, cars, headphones, watches, and other connected devices will get Gemini upgrades. The Gemini-powered experience will be available on home devices like smart speakers, displays, and TVs. The Google Assistant was launched in 2016 for hands-free voice assistance.

The search giant announced Gemini integration for Android smartphones in 2024, and the Gemini app is now available on Android phones in over 200 countries and more than 40 languages are supported. The app supports many features, such as playing music, setting timers, and taking action from the lock screen. Google recently launched an AI Video verification tool for the Gemini app and website.

Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Gemini, Google Assistant
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
