Technology News
English Edition

Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait

Google’s February 2026 Discover will reduce clickbait and sensationalism in the feed.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 February 2026 17:58 IST
Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait

Photo Credit: Google

Google’s Discover feed will also favour expertise in a topic instead of overall authority

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The update prioritises content from local-country websites
  • Google wants to reward in-depth information and originality
  • The update is first rolling out to English language users in the US
Advertisement

Google kicked off its first core update of 2026 on Thursday with a targeted refresh aimed at the Discover feed. The February 2026 Discover core update promises meaningful shifts in what millions see when they open the personalised content carousel on the Google app and Android devices. The Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted that it will now focus on surfacing local content and rewarding in-depth information and original content. Additionally, timeliness and topic-based expertise will also play a role in rankings.

Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update: Details

In a support page, the tech giant announced the new changes that are now rolling out in the Discover feed to English language users in the US. The same changes will be applied globally over the next few months. Google said it has been testing these algorithm changes, and claimed that users “find the Discover experience more useful and worthwhile with this update.”

The core adjustments revolve around three main pillars. First, the system now favours locally relevant content from websites based in the user's country. Second, Google is dialling down sensational content and clickbait. This means users will now see more content and news articles from publications in their home country that do not rely on sensationalism or use misleading headlines.

Third, the update lifts in-depth, original, and timely articles from websites with a reliable track record. Importantly, expertise gets evaluated topic by topic. A local news outlet with a strong gardening section can rank highly there even if it does not cover everything else deeply. A website with one-off articles on a subject, by contrast, is unlikely to get the same boost, despite higher overall authority.

“As with all core updates, this change may lead to fluctuations in Discover traffic. Some sites might see increases or decreases; many sites may see no change at all,” Google said.

The company has not shared specific metrics on expected traffic impact or detailed technical changes under the hood. The company simply states that the update improves overall quality in Discover. Tracking tools like Google Search Console will likely reveal the effects over the coming weeks as the rollout progresses.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google February 2026 Discover Core Update, Google Discover, Google, SEO, Websites
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Find N6 China Launch Timeline, Durability Improvements Teased: Expected Features, Specifications
Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  2. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Shows Us What to Expect In Terms of Battery Capacity
  3. Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  4. James Webb Telescope Spots the Most Distant Galaxy in the Universe
  5. Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 AI Model Is Here: Know What It Can Do
  6. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Receives Bluetooth Certification: See Expected Specs
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D Render Offers a 360-Degree Look at Its Design
  8. GPT-5.3-Codex Arrives as OpenAI's First AI Model That Helped Build Itself
  9. Lava Yuva Star 3 India Launch Tipped as Design Surfaces Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait
  2. Apple Eyes Retail Expansion in India, New Job Listings Hint at Apple Store in Hyderabad
  3. After The Last of Us, HBO Is Adapting Baldur's Gate 3 for TV With Craig Mazin as Creator
  4. Oppo Find N6 China Launch Timeline, Durability Improvements Teased: Expected Features, Specifications
  5. GPT-5.3-Codex Released as OpenAI’s First AI Model to Assist in Its Own Development
  6. Unfamiliar Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Lava Yuva Star 3 Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon With Redesigned Camera Module
  8. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Could Launch Soon as Handset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database
  9. Xiaomi 17T Pro Leak Reveals Chipset, Battery, Durability and Other Key Specifications
  10. Baby Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Film Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »