Google kicked off its first core update of 2026 on Thursday with a targeted refresh aimed at the Discover feed. The February 2026 Discover core update promises meaningful shifts in what millions see when they open the personalised content carousel on the Google app and Android devices. The Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted that it will now focus on surfacing local content and rewarding in-depth information and original content. Additionally, timeliness and topic-based expertise will also play a role in rankings.

In a support page, the tech giant announced the new changes that are now rolling out in the Discover feed to English language users in the US. The same changes will be applied globally over the next few months. Google said it has been testing these algorithm changes, and claimed that users “find the Discover experience more useful and worthwhile with this update.”

The core adjustments revolve around three main pillars. First, the system now favours locally relevant content from websites based in the user's country. Second, Google is dialling down sensational content and clickbait. This means users will now see more content and news articles from publications in their home country that do not rely on sensationalism or use misleading headlines.

Third, the update lifts in-depth, original, and timely articles from websites with a reliable track record. Importantly, expertise gets evaluated topic by topic. A local news outlet with a strong gardening section can rank highly there even if it does not cover everything else deeply. A website with one-off articles on a subject, by contrast, is unlikely to get the same boost, despite higher overall authority.

“As with all core updates, this change may lead to fluctuations in Discover traffic. Some sites might see increases or decreases; many sites may see no change at all,” Google said.

The company has not shared specific metrics on expected traffic impact or detailed technical changes under the hood. The company simply states that the update improves overall quality in Discover. Tracking tools like Google Search Console will likely reveal the effects over the coming weeks as the rollout progresses.