The Oppo Find N6 is rumoured to be launched soon as the successor to the Find N5. While the company has yet to confirm the purported book-style foldable handset, its launch timeline has been teased by a company official. It will debut in the region after the Chinese New Year, aligning with the previously rumoured launch window. The Oppo Find N6 is expected to be the first foldable powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Oppo Find N6 Expected to Launch in China in Q1 2026

In a post on Weibo, Oppo Product Manager Zhou Yibao talked about a frustrating factor of foldable phones, which is the crease on the main display. The accompanying video compared foldable phones to two beds placed together, highlighting that the gap in the middle, or the crease in the case of foldables, remains a key concern.

The post further read that the feedback has been taken into consideration and the Chinese tech giant has invested towards crease management and improving the overall durability of foldables. The executive teased that a new foldable will be launched after the Chinese New Year.

While the Oppo official did not reveal the device, surrounding rumours suggested that it could be the Oppo Find N6. This information corroborates previous leaks, which hinted towards the purported book-style foldable being launched in Q1 2026, between January and March.

The Chinese New Year, notably, is an annual 15-day festival in China that begins on February 17 and culminates with the Lantern Festival on March 3. Thus, there is a possibility that the Oppo Find N6 could be launched in the region after March 3. The handset has also been sighted on various certification platforms, hinting towards its imminent debut.

Oppo Find N6 Features, Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Oppo Find N6 may sport an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG main display with a 2K resolution and a 6.62-inch cover screen. It could be offered in three colourways — Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange (translated from Chinese).

The Find N6 is expected to be the first foldable powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. For optics, it is rumoured to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 200-megapixel camera.

Oppo Find N6 is expected to pack a dual battery, comprising 2,700mAh and 3,150mAh cells, delivering a total advertised capacity of 6,000mAh.