Itel A100 is confirmed to launch in India soon. Itel has shared the official teasers of the upcoming A-series phone on Friday. The teasers reveal the design, colour options and other specifications of the Itel A100. It is confirmed to be released in three different colour options. It is expected to debut as a successor to the Itel A90, which was launched in the country last year. The Itel A100 will arrive as a budget offering. The phone will support the UltraLink feature.

Itel A100 Design, Features Teased Officially

The Transsion Holdings sub-brand has announced the upcoming launch of the Itel A100 in India through a post on X. Itel has not revealed the exact launch date yet, but it has confirmed that the smartphone will arrive soon. The official teasers offer a first look at the design and confirm that it will be available in Pure Black, Silk Green, and Titanium Gold colour options.

The teasers showcase a phone with a flat frame and squared-off edges. It appears to have a matte finish. On the rear, the Itel A100 boasts a squircle-shaped camera module, slightly resembling the rear camera layout seen on the OnePlus 13s and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The camera island houses two circular camera cutouts along with an LED flash. Furthermore, a small Itel logo is placed centrally on the back panel.

Itel has also updated a dedicated microsite on its website that reveals additional details about the smartphone. The Itel A100 is teased to offer military-grade durability and a 5,000mAh battery. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate display.

The company claims that the Itel A100 is the most durable smartphone in the sub-Rs. 8,000 segment. It will support UltraLink functionality that enables voice calls to select devices even in areas with no cellular connectivity. It also lets users control home appliances via the built-in IR blaster.

The Itel A100 is expected to succeed the Itel A90. The latter came with a price tag of Rs. 6,499 in May last year. It runs on the Unisoc T7100 chipset and has a 6.6-inch screen with a Dynamic Bar feature. It has a 5,000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel main rear camera sensor.