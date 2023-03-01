Google has announced several new features for Android at this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. While some of the features have already rolled out to users, Google has also promised to bring eSIM transfer support to Android later this year. This will make it easy for users to transfer their mobile plan to a new device. Built on GSMA's global standard, the new feature will remove the need for swapping a physical SIM card to transfer the mobile plan to a new phone.

Google in its blog post has shared that the new eSIM transfer feature will be rolled out to Android devices later this year. Though it hasn't confirmed the exact rollout timeline, but it said that Deutsche Telekom will be the first carrier to get this support. It also noted that the new eSIM transfer ability will be built on GSMA's global standard. It will let users transfer their existing mobile plan to a new phone, without having to swap a physical SIM card.

In addition to the eSIM announcement, Google also shared the latest android abilities on the newly launched smartphones from its partner brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi. While Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have been launched with support for digital car keys, OPPO Find N2 Flip and OnePlus 11 have received the Nearby Share feature.

The company also announced a set of new Android features like the Google Keep single note widget on the home screen, Wear OS' new shortcuts to create notes and to-do lists from the watch face, audio enhancements, and new emoji packs. While the new note widget lets users manage notes and to-do lists from the home screen, the new shortcuts for Wear OS enable users to create notes or to-do lists with just one tap on their watch face.

The audio enhancements to Google Meet on mobile bring a noise-cancellation feature during calls.

