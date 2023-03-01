Technology News

Google to Introduce eSIM Transfer Feature for Android Phones Later This Year: All Details

Google also announced a host of new features for Android and Wear OS at MWC 2023.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 March 2023 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The eSIM transfer ability will let users transfer their mobile plan to a new device with ease

Highlights
  • Google announced eSIM transfer ability for Android at MWC 2023
  • Deutsche Telekom will be the first carrier to get support
  • Google said that the feature will be built on GSMA’s global standard

Google has announced several new features for Android at this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. While some of the features have already rolled out to users, Google has also promised to bring eSIM transfer support to Android later this year. This will make it easy for users to transfer their mobile plan to a new device. Built on GSMA's global standard, the new feature will remove the need for swapping a physical SIM card to transfer the mobile plan to a new phone.

Google in its blog post has shared that the new eSIM transfer feature will be rolled out to Android devices later this year. Though it hasn't confirmed the exact rollout timeline, but it said that Deutsche Telekom will be the first carrier to get this support. It also noted that the new eSIM transfer ability will be built on GSMA's global standard. It will let users transfer their existing mobile plan to a new phone, without having to swap a physical SIM card.

In addition to the eSIM announcement, Google also shared the latest android abilities on the newly launched smartphones from its partner brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi. While Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have been launched with support for digital car keys, OPPO Find N2 Flip and OnePlus 11 have received the Nearby Share feature.

The company also announced a set of new Android features like the Google Keep single note widget on the home screen, Wear OS' new shortcuts to create notes and to-do lists from the watch face, audio enhancements, and new emoji packs. While the new note widget lets users manage notes and to-do lists from the home screen, the new shortcuts for Wear OS enable users to create notes or to-do lists with just one tap on their watch face.

The audio enhancements to Google Meet on mobile bring a noise-cancellation feature during calls.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
