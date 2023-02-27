Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Series Gets Free YouTube Premium, Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser Feature

Xiaomi announced a partnership with Google at the MWC 2023 event, currently ongoing in Barcelona, Spain.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 27 February 2023 17:36 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13 series has three variants — Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Lite

Highlights
  • Magic Eraser feature lets user clear unnecessary elements from photos
  • YouTube Premium allows streaming of ad-free content
  • Xiaomi will offer both these services free for six months

Xiaomi 13 series, the flagship lineup released on February 26 ahead of MWC 2023, comes bundled with special offers and features. Along with a six-month free subscription to YouTube Premium, the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones also get the ‘Magic Eraser' feature that had been limited to only Google Pixel devices so far. Xiaomi announced a partnership with Google at the MWC 2023 event, currently ongoing in Barcelona, Spain. This teaming up essentially marked the integration of popular Google products with the Xiaomi 13 series.

YouTube Premium, which recently exceeded 80 million paid subscribers, lets users stream unlimited content, ad-free. On the other hand, the Magic Eraser feature lets users erase unwanted objects from their photos. There however, is an unmissable catch in this too good-to-be-true offers attached to the Xiaomi 13 devices, which include the vanilla Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Just like the YouTube Premium's free subscription, the Magic Eraser feature will also be available for free use on the Xiaomi 13 devices only for six months.

With this integration, Google aims to reach out to more people to try its Google One subscription plan for free. It expands the storages for Google Drive, Photos, as well as Gmail. In India, the plan starts at Rs. 130 a month.

Both, Android as well as iOS users can purchase Google One and use the Magic Eraser feature.

The high-end variant in the Xiaomi 13 series — the Xiaomi 13 Pro — has been launched with the latest MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone also packs a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The base storage variant has a starting price of EUR 999 (nearly Rs. 87,600), while the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at EUR 1299 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900). On the other hand, Xiaomi 13 Lite costs EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,800). Both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro come packed with Leica-branded camera unit.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13, YouTube Premium, Google Pixel, Magic Eraser, MWC 2023
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
MWC 2023: MIUI 14 Launched in India for Several Xiaomi, Redmi Devices; Brings New Visual Style, Redesigned System Apps
