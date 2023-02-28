Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MWC 2023: Google Introduces New Features for Android and Wear OS, Brings Google Keep Widget, New Shortcuts

MWC 2023: Google Introduces New Features for Android and Wear OS, Brings Google Keep Widget, New Shortcuts

Google will also let users connect new Bluetooth headphones to Chromebooks with just one tap via Fast Pair soon.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 February 2023 14:02 IST
MWC 2023: Google Introduces New Features for Android and Wear OS, Brings Google Keep Widget, New Shortcuts

Photo Credit: Google

Google brings new emoji combinations to mash up, remix and share as stickers via Gboard

Highlights
  • Keep widget will manage notes and to-do lists from home screen
  • Wear OS gets new shortcuts to create notes and to-do lists
  • Google Meet on mobile gets noise cancellation feature during calls

Google has announced nine new features for Android and Wear OS at this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The new features have brought improvements to connectivity as well as accessibility for supported devices. The features include a Google Keep single note widget on home screen, Wear OS' new shortcuts to create notes and to-do lists from the watch face, audio enhancements, and new emoji packs. The new note widget will let users manage notes and to-do lists from the home screen. Additionally, Google Meet has received a new noise-cancellation feature.

Google in its blog post has shared that the new Google Keep note widget on Home Screen will display reminders, background colors as well as images added to notes. It will also be synced via a smartwatch. Additionally, the tech giant has also introduced two new shortcuts for Wear OS, which will let users create notes or to-do lists with just one tap on their watch face. Users will also be able to annotate PDFs in the Google Drive app for Android by using a Stylus or tapping on the screen.

The second major upgrade is audio enhancements to Google Meet on mobile. The app has received a noise-cancellation feature during calls. Further, Google's Fast Pair will let users connect new Bluetooth headphones to Chromebooks with just one tap.

Apart from these, new emoji packs and customisation features are also rolling out for Android. Users can mash up, remix, and share emoji combinations as stickers via Gboard. There are also new tap-to-pay animations coming next week on Google Wallet.

The new customisation features will let users increase the size of text, images, video, and interactive controls on Chrome by up to 300 percent. Users can also set the preferred content size as a default. The feature is currently available in Chrome Beta. Users can go to Settings > Accessibility and turn on the feature. It will be officially rolled out in March.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Google, Android, Wear OS, MWC 2023
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Technology Will Help India Become Developed Nation by 2047; 5G, AI Will Transform Sectors: PM Modi
Binance USD Stablecoin to Be Delisted From Coinbase, Trading to Halt Starting March 13: All Details
Featured video of the day
Audi A8 L: A Premium Next-Generation Car

Related Stories

MWC 2023: Google Introduces New Features for Android and Wear OS, Brings Google Keep Widget, New Shortcuts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Is Recruiting a Team to Develop ChatGPT Rival: Report
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  3. Nokia Is Changing Its Logo and Branding for the First Time in 60 Years
  4. Cocaine Bear Review
  5. AI Revolution Could Be Coming to Instagram, WhatsApp Soon
  6. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  7. Redmi's New 300W Charger Will Take Just 5 Minutes to Fully Charge Device
  8. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  9. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
  10. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Confirms 300W Immortal Second Charger, Claims to Fully Charge Device in 5 Minutes
  2. Binance USD Stablecoin to Be Delisted From Coinbase, Trading to Halt Starting March 13: All Details
  3. MWC 2023: Google Introduces New Features for Android and Wear OS, Brings Google Keep Widget, New Shortcuts
  4. Technology Will Help India Become Developed Nation by 2047; 5G, AI Will Transform Sectors: PM Modi
  5. Honor Showcases First Silicon-Carbon Smartphone Battery With Higher Capacity at MWC 2023
  6. Arnold Schwarzenegger Sets TV Series Debut in Netflix’s Fubar Teaser
  7. TikTok Banned From Government Devices in Canada Over 'Unacceptable' Risk to Privacy, Security
  8. Tecno Spark 10 Pro With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Unveiled at MWC 2023; MegaBook S1 Gets 2023 Refresh: Report
  9. Tecno Phantom V Fold With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC Unveiled At MWC 2023: Report
  10. BTC Price Stays Close to $23,000 Mark, ETH Joins Most Altcoins in Seeing Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.