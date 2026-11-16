Oppo Watch 5 has been launched in China alongside the Oppo Reno 17 series, Oppo Pad Air 6 and Oppo Enco Clip 2. The new smartwatch features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display and offers a range of health and fitness tracking tools, including heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking and menstrual cycle tracking. It supports more than 100 sports modes, comes with built-in satellite positioning and carries 5ATM, IP69 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.

Oppo Watch 5 Price, Availability

The Oppo Watch 5 is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 12,700) in Starry Black, Fairy Tale Green, Moonlight White and Wish Orange (translated from Chinese) colour options. The Enchanted Purple (translated from Chinese) variant carries a higher price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 14,000). The smartwatch will be available to purchase in China starting November 20.

Oppo Watch 5 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Watch 5 features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 390×450-pixel resolution, 322ppi pixel density and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness in sports mode, with GG5 glass protection. The watch runs ColorOS Watch 17 and supports Android 10 or later and iOS 16 or later. It offers Bluetooth 5.2, NFC payments, access card support and Oppo's Xiaobu Assistant.

Health features on the Oppo Watch 5 include continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, alerts for irregular heart rhythms, wrist temperature tracking and menstrual cycle management. It also tracks sleep patterns throughout the day and provides sleep quality reports and apnoea risk assessments.

The Oppo Watch 5 also supports over 100 sports modes, including running, swimming, cycling and badminton, along with a dedicated Super Fat Burning Mode. It can automatically detect running, walking and cycling, and provides workout analysis covering aerobic training effect, fitness levels and recovery time.

Oppo's Watch 5 packs a 351mAh battery and supports magnetic charging. Its battery life is claimed to last up to 10 days in long battery life mode, seven days in standard mode and three days with AOD enabled. The smartwatch supports single-frequency L1 satellite positioning and is compatible with BeiDou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and QZSS systems.

The Oppo Watch 5 features an aluminium alloy case and a square dial, measures 42×37.27×9.2mm and weighs around 25g without the strap. Its weight with the strap ranges from 42g to 46g, depending on the colour. The watch also carries 5ATM, IP69 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.

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