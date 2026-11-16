Luxor Mining Services, a Bitcoin mining company, will compensate affected clients after hackers diverted their computer resources using Luxor's management software to work on behalf of other parties. The company confirmed on Sunday that about a dozen customer accounts were affected through an application called Commander. It is a software application that allows operators to monitor and configure the mining machines remotely. The company's engineers fixed the problem in two hours and started reversing the mining pool settings for the machines.

OCEAN's Payout Mechanism Explains Delayed Mining Rewards

A Bitcoin address that was first identified by mining host CoreX Hosting has since made three separate block rewards totaling 0.243 Bitcoin, approximately $15,700 (roughly Rs. 14.7 lakh) at current exchange rates. The machines were set to work on OCEAN, which is a mining pool in which the operators unite their computing power and split the mined Bitcoins among themselves and their subscribers. The pool and payout settings for a particular machine can be changed to transfer its earnings to another person.

This explains why early reports indicating the profit generated by the hacker were too early. The reward system of OCEAN allows for earlier submissions to be considered for later block rewards. The machines need not discover the block that wins, and payments could be made even after the machines have stopped working for the organisation. On the other hand, Luxor's CEO Nick Hansen said that it was an intrusion carried out using a “sophisticated AI-enabled vector” in his X post on Monday.

Hansen wrote in another post that Luxor had been holding off from introducing new features due to the ongoing attack from AI-assisted hackers over several weeks. They were changing access keys and patching new vulnerabilities. There has been an increased presence of AI in cases related to Bitcoin security in the past few months, but there was insufficient proof that it was used by the hackers.

Attackers leveraged weak randomness in Coldcard's old firmware to steal up to $114 million (roughly Rs. 107 crore) from more than 5,000 addresses in July. Coinkite, the manufacturer of Coldcard, later stated that it was possible that sophisticated AI models could have detected the five-year-old vulnerability.

In August, attackers were able to use the vulnerabilities in the BTCPay Server software to hack into the credentials that control the Lightning nodes of merchants and siphon off their funds. This vulnerability had been identified through the use of AI in security testing.