Oppo Pad Air 6 was launched in China on Monday as the company's latest thin and light tablet, succeeding the Oppo Pad Air 5. The tablet is offered in three RAM and storage variants and two colour options. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM. It boasts a 12.1-inch display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The tablet also sports a quad-speaker setup and a dual microphone unit. The Oppo Pad Air 6 packs a 10,050mAh battery, which is the same as its predecessor. It gets a single rear camera unit.

Oppo Pad Air 6 Price, Availability

Oppo Pad Air 6 price starts at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 49,000) and CNY 3,799 (about Rs. 54,000) for the Soft Light version. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) and CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 61,000) for the Soft Light version.

The tablet is set to go on sale in China on November 20 via the Oppo online store. The Oppo Pad 6 is offered in Encounter Blue and Starlight Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo Pad Air 6 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Pad Air 6 ships with optional dual-SIM support. It runs Oppo's latest ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K (2,800 × 1,980 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 7:5 aspect ratio, 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 6.7mm thick bezels, 284 ppi pixel density, 540Hz touch sampling rate, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is also offered in a Soft Light display version.

Powering the Oppo Pad Air 6 is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.5GHz. The tablet also features an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The SIM version also supports storage expansion via the microSD card.

For optics, the Oppo Pad Air 6 carries a single 8-megapixel camera on the back. It also sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The tablet is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. It features a quad-speaker system, paired with a dual microphone setup. The tablet also supports face unlock for security.

The Oppo Pad Air 6 is backed by a 10,050mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The dual SIM model supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a hall effect sensor. It measures 266.01 x 192.77 x 6.89mm and weighs about 603g.